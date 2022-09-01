Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (9/3): Sidney, Missouri Valley grab impressive tournament titles
(KMAland) -- Sidney and Missouri Valley won tournament championships in a hefty slate of KMAland volleyball action on Saturday. Sidney went 5-0 to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday. The Cowgirls beat Shenandoah, Clarinda, Tri-Center, West Central Valley and Maryville, grabbing three sweeps and two three-set wins. Maryville and Clarinda...
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (9/3): Mendlik, Lillie, LeMars boys post wins, Blay, Glenwood boys run well
(KMAland) -- The LeMars boys, Lola Mendlik and Colin Lillie claimed championships at the AL meet, the Glenwood boys and Riley Blay ran well at Pella and Liberty, Missouri and more from Saturday in KMAland XC. 53rd Annual Lynx Invitational (at Iowa Western) The LeMars boys won a team title...
kmaland.com
KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
kmaland.com
KMAland Tennis (9/2): Nebraska City boys go 2-2 at Lincoln Christian
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boys tennis went 2-2 at the Lincoln Christian Invitational on Friday. The Pioneers got 3-0 performances from Anthony Robinson and Connor Casugrove while Eli Davis, Cutler Adams, Reid Hamling and Sam Ebmeier won twice each. Zachary Ackerman, Landen Clark, Ethan Graves and Alex Peter also had one win each.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (9/2): Plattsmouth goes 1-1 at Omaha South Invitational
(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 1-1 at the Omaha South Invitational in KMAland softball on Friday. Stella Campin had two doubles, drove in five and scored three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the win. Claire Laney also had a double and drove in two while scoring twice, and Justine Villamonte posted two hits and two runs. Aimee Dasher had six strikeouts in a three-inning complete game.
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 2): Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
(KMAland) -- Two standout athletes from Nebraska are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Those honors go to Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier and Nebraska City's Emilee Marth. Marth led Nebraska City's softball squad in a 2-2 week. Marth opened her week with a two-hit, two-run outing...
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer (9/4): Creighton, Northwest Missouri State, Mizzou all winners
(KMAland) -- Creighton, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri were all winners in regional women’s college soccer on Sunday. Check out the full scoreboard below.
kmaland.com
Deb Bruce, 59, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa
Service: Private family services to be held at a later date. Memorials:Please make contributions payable to the Des Moines Fire Department Credit Union noting in the memo portion Deb Bruce Memorial. Send contributions to Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, PO Box 447, Red Oak, IA 51566. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Larry Scherf, 86, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Larry Scherf memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Larry passed away...
kmaland.com
Lenox overcomes slows start, moves to 2-0 with balanced offense
(Malvern) -- Lenox shook off an early 10-0 deficit to open Class 8-Player District 9 action with a 50-32 win over East Mills Friday night. The Tigers did so with a healthy mix of the pass and rush to move to 2-0 on the year. "It was much needed just...
kmaland.com
Eleanor Kay Tietz, 83, of Griswold
Location: St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman, Iowa. Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start:. 5:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 PM. Memorials:Preferred to the family for a later designation. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: St....
kmaland.com
Kathleen Ruth Eyberg, 91, Atlantic
Visitation Location: Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 8, 2022. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523 Atlantic, IA 50022). Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Cemetery:Interment will take place at...
kmaland.com
Richard Duane "Clem" Clement, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Memorials:. Tarkio Baseball Field Bleacher Renovation. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Notes:. *** The family requests those attending...
kmaland.com
Edith Viola (Nissen) Skinner, 97 of Boynton Beach, FL
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
kmaland.com
Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County
(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
kmaland.com
Oregon man arrested following Fremont County wreck
(Sidney) – An Oregon was arrested after wrecking his vehicle in Fremont County Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a one-vehicle wreck around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street. Authorities say a 2016 Cadillac XTS driven by 54-year-old Jay Tyler of Medford, Oregon failed to negotiate a lane changeover in a construction zone and struck a cement barricade.
kmaland.com
Man arrested following traffic stop in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) – A suspect is in custody following a traffic stop in Shenandoah Friday. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a stop around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Fremont Street. Following an investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Zachary Sherlock. Sherlock was charged with driving while suspended, OWI – 2nd offense – two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Police make arrest for no contact order violation
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah Police arrested a man early Saturday morning for allegedly violating a no contact order. Authorities say they responded to the 700 block of West Summit Avenue around midnight. Following an investigation, officers arrested Joshua Latham for contempt – violation of a no contact order. He...
kmaland.com
Page County Jail inmate dies from medical condition
(Clarinda) – An inmate at the Page County Jail has died following a medical episode. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says jailers requested an ambulance shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday for an adult male inmate with a medical condition. The inmate was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center, where he later died.
