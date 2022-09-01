(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 1-1 at the Omaha South Invitational in KMAland softball on Friday. Stella Campin had two doubles, drove in five and scored three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the win. Claire Laney also had a double and drove in two while scoring twice, and Justine Villamonte posted two hits and two runs. Aimee Dasher had six strikeouts in a three-inning complete game.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO