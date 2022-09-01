ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-2-1: Predicting a clean game from Adrian Martinez

By Derek Young
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Adrian Martinez/Kansas State Athletics

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1) KSO HAS A NEW HOME: Have you noticed? We have some new digs. Thanks to everyone who has already signed up and re-committed to K-StateOnline at our new home – On3. We couldn’t be more excited for the future.

2) THREE ROOKIES: How about some Kansas State news? All three of Skylar Thompson, Russ Yeast and Timmy Horne made NFL rosters after the preseason. The Dolphins retained the former Wildcats’ starting quarterback, Yeast remained with the Rams and the Falcons were too enamored with Horne to let him get away.

3) NO HONAS: Fortunately, K-State hasn’t had a lot of injury issues thus far. Unfortunately, the one that has crept up on them pertains to linebacker Will Honas. After a procedure, he will miss Saturday’s game and likely more.

TWO QUESTIONS

1) CENTER: Few hints have been given as to who won the center battle between Hadley Panzer and Hayden Gillum. As we have continued to share, some signs have pointed towards Gillum being the pick.

2) DESI: One piece of the basketball puzzle for Jerome Tang and company that has yet to finalize is transfer addition Desi Sills. He is still finishing up at Arkansas State and has yet to make it to the Kansas State campus. There’s been a few question marks as to if it will come to fruition.

ONE PREDICTION

1) NO TURNOVERS: Any negative talk throughout the offseason has been associated with Adrian Martinez’s arrival in Manhattan and his tendency to turn the ball over to the other team. All eyes will be on that facet versus South Dakota on Saturday, and I anticipate him having a very clean game in the season opener. That would be huge for his confidence as well.

On3.com

WATCH: Mike Norvell has hilarious, emotional reaction to game-winning play

Mike Norvell needed a signature win following a disappointing 2021 at Florida State, and the coach got one over LSU on Sunday. After a tune up victory over Duquesne in Week 0, Norvell’s team held on with the skin of their teeth to defeat the Tigers 24-23. While Norvell would’ve preferred his defense not give up a 99-yard touchdown drive as LSU looked to tie the game, he was exuberant when the Seminoles blocked the extra point to secure victory.
BATON ROUGE, LA
