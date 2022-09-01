Read full article on original website
Axe: Fans brought the noise against Louisville. Can they keep the Dome roaring all season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — There were fewer conversations than normal in church pews, the produce section at Wegmans or at your local coffee shop on Sunday morning in Central New York. You’ll have to forgive all the hoarse voices that were in recovery.
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
Alec Baldwin seen visiting late mother’s charity booth at the New York State Fair
Alec Baldwin was spotted Sunday at the New York State Fair. Baldwin was in the Center of Progress building by a booth for The Baldwin Fund — his late mother’s charity that supports breast cancer research. Jeff Forsyth, who took photos of his mom meeting the actor, said...
Day 12 at the NY State Fair: Today’s menu combines the best from two stands to create glorious surf & turf (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Too often at the New York State Fair we roam from stand to stand, picking a sandwich from here, a snack from there, and a drink from over there, there and there. By the end of the day, we’re stuffed, but we’re often not satisfied. It’s...
Day 13 at the NY State Fair: Our final handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Despite what the calendar says, we’re saying goodbye to summer at the close of the State Fair tonight, and we’re offering autumn a big ‘Helloooo!’. We will do that after we give the State Fair one more go-around before bidding it farewell until Aug. 23, 2023.
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
Cardinals Crushed: Syracuse football defeats Louisville 31-7 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The scores at halftime of Louisville’s last four victories over the Syracuse University football team: 35-3, 20-0, 28-10 and 35-3. Syracuse not only broke the mold and led at halftime, but punched back for four quarters, crushing the Cardinals 31-7 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.
Garrett Shrader looks sharp; Syracuse commits a ridiculous number of penalties (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The curtain came up on the 2022 season with an electric performance from Syracuse football’s defense, a balanced effort from a quarterback who looked really comfy in his new offense, an injury scare involving SU’s best player and a whole lot of penalties. Let’s...
Best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes on Day 11
Geddes, N.Y. — More people attended the state fair Saturday than any other day so far this year. A total of 93,512 people attended on the 11th day of the fair. That was just 3,715 people more than last Saturday’s daily attendance of 89,797. Previously, last Saturday’s attendance was the highest daily total of this year’s fair. But this Saturday turned out to be an even more popular day to attend the fair. A total of 735,924 people have now attended the fair so far in 2022.
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team begins their season Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. Here are ways to watch:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson both out for season following Saturday injuries
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson are both out for the season with injuries they suffered in Saturday’s season-opening 31-7 win over Louisville. SU coach Dino Babers announced the news during his Monday press conference. Both players left the field in the...
No more strawberry milk at the NY State Fair; popular treat sells out after 1 day
Geddes, N.Y. — After just more than a day, it’s time to say farewell to the strawberry milk at this year’s New York State Fair. The milk bar at the fair’s dairy building put up a sign Sunday afternoon that the popular treat was sold out.
Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
NYS Fair 2022: 5 things to see at the Indian Village, dedicated to the Haudenosaunee since 1928
What started off as small groups gathering on a mildly warm day soon turned into a full crowd at the Indian Village at the New York State Fair for Native American Day, otherwise known among the Haudenosaunee as “Ind’n Day.”. Tucked away near gate four, the village greets...
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Mikel Jones, a pregame target for Louisville, helps spur a dominant effort by Syracuse’s defense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones knew Malik Cunningham had a quote taped in his locker. Louisville fans wouldn’t let the Syracuse linebacker forget about his comment from July either. They shared to Twitter all summer a partial quote from Jones in which he said he didn’t view the Cardinals or their talented quarterback as much of a challenge.
NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the ‘80s (Monday, Sept. 5)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Liverpool boys win high school hoops tourney at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat Henninger in the high school tournament championship game at the New York State Fair 53-45. Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Jah’Deuir Reese added 11.
