ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprescotttimes.com

Time For Skull Valley Clean Up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
SKULL VALLEY, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
journalaz.com

Ron Corbin leaving Cottonwood for Avondale

The Cottonwood City Council gave direction to city staff Aug. 16 to begin proceedings for an in-house recruitment process to hire a new city manager. Current City Manager Ron Corbin had recently informed council he was in negotiations for a contract with the city of Avondale to become its new city manager. The Avondale City Council voted Aug. 22 to hire Corbin.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
AZFamily

One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes

FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170. One person died at the scene...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
journalaz.com

BRIC opens in Camp Verde

The Camp Verde Business Resource and Innovation Center hosted an open house Aug. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of its newly-renovated space at 385 S. Main Street. Operated by the Camp Verde Economic Development Department, the BRIC is a mixed-use space designed to support the local business community and entrepreneurs who need advice and resources as well as spaces for meetings, conferences and more.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land

YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy