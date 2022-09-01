Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Time For Skull Valley Clean Up
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
nomadlawyer.org
Prescott Valley: 7 Best Places To Visit In Prescott Valley, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Prescott Valley Arizona. Prescott Valley is a town in Arizona located eight miles east of the city of Prescott. It has grown to exceed Prescott in population. It’s the perfect place for the outdoor enthusiast and has many things to offer visitors to the area.
journalaz.com
Ron Corbin leaving Cottonwood for Avondale
The Cottonwood City Council gave direction to city staff Aug. 16 to begin proceedings for an in-house recruitment process to hire a new city manager. Current City Manager Ron Corbin had recently informed council he was in negotiations for a contract with the city of Avondale to become its new city manager. The Avondale City Council voted Aug. 22 to hire Corbin.
AZFamily
One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes
FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170. One person died at the scene...
journalaz.com
BRIC opens in Camp Verde
The Camp Verde Business Resource and Innovation Center hosted an open house Aug. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of its newly-renovated space at 385 S. Main Street. Operated by the Camp Verde Economic Development Department, the BRIC is a mixed-use space designed to support the local business community and entrepreneurs who need advice and resources as well as spaces for meetings, conferences and more.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
