“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?
You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Could It Snow Before Halloween in New York?
It has happened and it actually happened not too many years ago. I am sure you can all remember back to the snowstorm we got in the Fall of 2011 right before Halloween. If I am not mistaken I believe it happened in 2012 as well. Snow before Thanksgiving can...
HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations
We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening
A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Sold for Millions
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire
Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft. Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park. While emergency...
Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
Ulster Fire Only 15% Contained, 3 Fires Now Raging in Hudson Valley
Minnewaska State Park remains closed today as officials continue to battle two fires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is only about 15 percent contained. That’s according to the latest update from Ulster County officials, which was before last night’s rain. Minnewaska...
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
End of an Era! Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing After 40 Years
It's the end of an era in Kingston, New York. Just last week we told you about one of Kingston's landmark restaurants/bars hitting the real estate market and now we have more of an understanding as to why. According to a post on Facebook, the man behind Zenon's, Zenon Christoforou, has announced that the restaurant is not only for sale, but he has decided to close for good.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York
The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY
We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
Ulster County wildfire still burning after nearly 1 week
KERHONKSON, N.Y. -- A large effort is underway to contain a wildfire in Ulster County that's been burning for nearly a week.Multiple local, state and federal agencies have been battling the wildfire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.Authorities say a lightning strike caused the fire on Saturday.Black Hawk and state police helicopters have dumped 600 gallons of water in dozens of buckets to help contain the flames."At this time, there is no threat to structures. There was one hunting cabin up, way up at the top, and we saved it. So that's... There has been no loss of actual structures, lives. Lives are not threatened at this time. We are pretty certain that we'll be able to contain it so that does not occur," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.The fire has already burned through at least 270 acres of the preserve.
