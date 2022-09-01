Read full article on original website
Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette
The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Loomis St. stabbing leaves man in tent with minor injuries
Upon their arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.
13 WHAM
Man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Saturday night in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Ave around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, 27-year-old Raymond J. Walls in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store
Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during this holiday weekend. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. He died at the scene. Major Crimes in investigating the incident. This comes after another man in his 20s...
Rochester police block off Lyell Avenue
The roadway has been closed to traffic as a police vehicle and tape blocked off the road.
RPD says two men shot near Owen St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
Rochester sees 55th homicide following Labor Day shooting
Authorities say officers were led to the 600 block of Joseph Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male shot.
Rochester man killed in Lyell Ave. shooting
Officers said no suspects are in custody and that Lyell Avenue will remain closed to all traffic for an ongoing homicide investigation.
13 WHAM
49-year-old man stabbed on Lake Ave. Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue for the report of a man stabbed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by...
WHEC TV-10
RFD crews putting out fire at gas station on West Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department is putting out a fire at the Valero Gas Station on West Main Street, by Trowbridge Street. RFD says the gas station is not in service. The fire is currently under investigation.
13 WHAM
Police investigate stabbing on Loomis Street
Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Loomis Street just after midnight on Monday. Police responded to Loomis Street after a 38-year-old man was stabbed once in the upper body while in a tent. The male victim was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police...
WHEC TV-10
Two people shot, injured in double shooting overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two people were shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street. He was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to be OK. During its investigation, RPD says another gunshot victim, an...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival they located a man, a city resident in his 50's suffering from at least one gun shot wound to his lower body. He was transported...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police release name of Lyell Ave murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Raymond J. Walls, 27, is the name of the man who was fatally shot on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street on Saturday night. The Rochester Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to reports of a man shot. They found Walls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and an ambulance rushed him to the hospital. The city resident was pronounced dead at the hospital.
13 WHAM
Four arrested after RPD finds weapons in unoccupied vehicle at Lake Shore Blvd Saturday
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Lake Shore Blvd. Rochester Police Officers were dispersing a group from Durand Eastman Park just after midnight when an officer observed a handgun and a rifle in plain view in an unoccupied vehicle. RPD says several members of the...
13 WHAM
Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Injuries for man shot near North St. in Rochester
After an investigation, officers determined that the man was shot in the area of North Street and Roycroft Drive.
Eight years since fatal shooting of Officer Daryl Pierson
He was buried at White Haven Memorial Park on September 10, 2014.
Man killed in shooting near Charlotte Pier, Rochester’s 53rd homicide
Investigators believe an argument between a group of people drinking at the beach's parking lot is what led to shots being fired.
Rochester police searching for missing teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
