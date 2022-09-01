Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO