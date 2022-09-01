ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Saturday night in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Ave around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, 27-year-old Raymond J. Walls in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store

Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during this holiday weekend. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. He died at the scene. Major Crimes in investigating the incident. This comes after another man in his 20s...
News 8 WROC

RPD says two men shot near Owen St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
13 WHAM

49-year-old man stabbed on Lake Ave. Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue for the report of a man stabbed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by...
13 WHAM

Police investigate stabbing on Loomis Street

Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Loomis Street just after midnight on Monday. Police responded to Loomis Street after a 38-year-old man was stabbed once in the upper body while in a tent. The male victim was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police...
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot, injured in double shooting overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two people were shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street. He was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to be OK. During its investigation, RPD says another gunshot victim, an...
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival they located a man, a city resident in his 50's suffering from at least one gun shot wound to his lower body. He was transported...
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Police release name of Lyell Ave murder victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Raymond J. Walls, 27, is the name of the man who was fatally shot on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street on Saturday night. The Rochester Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to reports of a man shot. They found Walls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and an ambulance rushed him to the hospital. The city resident was pronounced dead at the hospital.
13 WHAM

Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
News 8 WROC

Rochester police searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
