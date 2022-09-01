Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
news4sanantonio.com
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Two suspects wanted for shooting innocent bystander during East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a gunfight on the East Side that hit an innocent bystander. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting. The gunfight happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Police were called out again to same apartment complex for reports of second shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out for the second time that night at the Alamo Estates Apartment complex for reports of a shooting. This time a woman and a child suffered from gunshot wounds after shots that were fired from the parking lot came into the wall inside their apartment.
news4sanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
news4sanantonio.com
Man is shot dead after suspects forced their way into his home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is shot dead after suspects tried to force their way into his home looking for his brother. The incident happened at the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive at the Alamo Estates Apartment at around 11:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police say that they found a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men shot after altercation led to shooting at Southside bar
SAN ANTONIO – A night of fun turned out to be a night of terror when a shooting took place at a Southside bar Saturday night. Police were dispatched to 8902 S. Presa Street at the Thirsty’s SA bar at around 11:39 p.m. Saturday. According to officials, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed and 5-year-old injured after they were ejected from vehicle in major accident
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed, and a 5-year-old child was injured after they were ejected from their vehicle when a pickup truck struck their vehicle and fled the scene. Police were dispatched to the block of 15000 IH 37 South at around 3:35 p.m. According to officials,...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
news4sanantonio.com
Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity
SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
news4sanantonio.com
Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns
A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Man suffers broken leg after he was run over in a road rage incident, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested a local man in connection with a road rage incident that left one person injured. The incident happened Friday on Hwy 90 West. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, Yudi Samir Aguilar was driving a Dodge Ram Dually with...
news4sanantonio.com
Young child finally laid to rest 7 months after being brutally beaten, exercised to death
SAN ANTONIO - Seven months after his tragic death, 12-year-old Danilo Coles will finally be laid to rest. Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach, confirmed that Danilo will be laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony. Danilo's father, Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 12-year-old, Help Us Find: Elias Gemma
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Elias Gemma. Elias was last seen on July 21, 2022 along the 1100 block of Menchaca St. near N. Zaramora. "In this case we do think that somebody knows where he is, he...
news4sanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged after causing the death of two women in head-on collision
SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after he caused the death of two women by driving intoxicated, police say. According to court records, Ricardo Rodriguez was driving while intoxicated on August 7, 2021. He managed to crash head-on into an SUV, killing Diana Rubio and Daniela Lute.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after police say she struck a woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road. Police were dispatched to NE Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach at around 1:42 a.m. when a security guard called the police saying there was a body on the road.
news4sanantonio.com
University Health says phone lines are currently down
SAN ANTONIO - University Health announced Sunday that their phone lines are currently down, and not working. "We are doing our best to get them back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!" the hospital said on twitter. An updated will be provided when the...
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 15-year-old girl found, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Police need your help finding the missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was reported missing after she did not return home from school on August 29th. The teen is 5’5,” and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe she is not in danger and is...
Comments / 0