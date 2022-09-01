ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
LAKE CITY, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Three injured and two dead after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday night around 11:45 the Palatka Police Department responded to a shooting at Vick’s Supper Club due to reports of multiple people being shot. “I heard a lot of rap music and after the rap music, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Then...
PALATKA, FL
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug. 33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th. He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic. Both...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Charges dropped against man for 2021 case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County. The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie. In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner 9/3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College football returns to Gainesville this weekend, but it’s not the only game in North Central Florida. Mike Potter has your Weekend Planner for all of this weekend’s events.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the northeast part of the city. Officers say someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report that a person had been shot on Northeast Eighth Avenue outside Gardenia Garden Apartments. When officers arrived, they...
GAINESVILLE, FL

