FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
WCJB
Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
WCJB
Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County. On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle. The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and...
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
WCJB
Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
WCJB
Three injured and two dead after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday night around 11:45 the Palatka Police Department responded to a shooting at Vick’s Supper Club due to reports of multiple people being shot. “I heard a lot of rap music and after the rap music, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Then...
WCJB
Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug. 33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th. He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic. Both...
WCJB
Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
WCJB
Charges dropped against man for 2021 case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County. The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie. In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time...
WCJB
Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
WCJB
Weekend Planner 9/3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College football returns to Gainesville this weekend, but it’s not the only game in North Central Florida. Mike Potter has your Weekend Planner for all of this weekend’s events.
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Different yoga styles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help you center yourself and learn balance. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three different styles of yoga.
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the northeast part of the city. Officers say someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report that a person had been shot on Northeast Eighth Avenue outside Gardenia Garden Apartments. When officers arrived, they...
