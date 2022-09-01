ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis native competes in US Open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles. “Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it...
MEMPHIS, TN
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis 901FC Draws 1-1 with Orange County SC

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Memphis 901FC breaks their losing streak with a late goal for a 1-1 draw with Orange County SC Saturday night. Memphis started the match off holding possession and controlling the pace of the match. Orange County opened scoring in the 43 minute as a shot off a fast break was deflected into the back of the net.
MEMPHIS, TN
Here's how to park at the Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has released explicit details about parking at the upcoming Southern Heritage Classic. The event will be held at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. There are different parking lots, organized by color as well as Tiger Lane lot. Tailgating...
MEMPHIS, TN
City watch issued for 3-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street. Mebane was last seen...
MEMPHIS, TN
Opinion | Happy anniversary to the folks at Church Health and the good work they do | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For all of its challenges, Memphis is fortunate to be a leader in the delivery of quality healthcare. Virtually everyone worldwide knows about the life-saving work at St. Jude, but few people outside Memphis are familiar with the compassionate treatment delivered by Church Health. Thursday the center celebrated its 35th anniversary offering high quality and affordable healthcare to working people with meager incomes.
MEMPHIS, TN
MPD searching for 3 month pregnant missing girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South Alert for missing Camiria Mitchell who went missing Monday September 5. Mitchell is 4 feet 10 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing a lavender t-shirt, rainbow pajama pants and rainbow crocs. Mitchell went missing from the 4800 block...
MEMPHIS, TN
MSCS names interim superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board named Tutonial 'Toni' Williams its interim superintendent Tuesday. It was a quick decision, in a packed meeting Tuesday night. The new interim superintendent was voted on 8-0, unanimously. MSCS described Williams, the district's chief financial officer, as an experienced professional and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Authorities search wooded and residential areas in South Memphis on day 3 of missing Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department and federal partners completed search investigations near Longview Gardens Apartments, between residential areas and throughout wooded areas Sunday September 4. MPD has not confirmed that authorities were searching for missing mother and and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, but sources say authorities are...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis police searching for missing 15-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old child. Since Thursday, Miracle Cooper has been missing, according to MPD. She went missing from the 800 Block of Crossfield Cove, MPD said. She was dropped off at school and did not return home after school, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
