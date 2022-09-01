Read full article on original website
Memphis native competes in US Open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles. “Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it...
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
How Memphians are repping the Tigers for National College Colors Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday was National College Colors Day - a day to rep your school colors and show off your pride. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley found out how Memphians rep the blue and white of the Memphis Tigers. “It’s National College Colors Day. It means rep your...
Memphis 901FC Draws 1-1 with Orange County SC
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Memphis 901FC breaks their losing streak with a late goal for a 1-1 draw with Orange County SC Saturday night. Memphis started the match off holding possession and controlling the pace of the match. Orange County opened scoring in the 43 minute as a shot off a fast break was deflected into the back of the net.
Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy. Fate rules out coincidence any day. “I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of...
Memphis falls to Mississippi State in season opener
STARKVILLE, Miss — A hot start from Mississippi State was nearly doused by a nearly three-hour rain delay but the Bulldogs took care of business in a 49-23 victory over Memphis on Saturday night. Led by quarterback Will Rogers, MSU outgained the Tigers 542-294 with the bulk of the...
Here's how to park at the Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has released explicit details about parking at the upcoming Southern Heritage Classic. The event will be held at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. There are different parking lots, organized by color as well as Tiger Lane lot. Tailgating...
Get A Taste of Memphis at Tiger Lane Thursday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking for a way to celebrate 901 Day Thursday night, you could try A Taste of Memphis. The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development is hosting its annual event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tiger Lane at Liberty Park. It’s free for admission and parking.
Memphis drivers could find gas prices at or below $3/gallon headed into Labor Day weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news Mid-South drivers: gas prices continue to fall as we head into the Labor Day weekend with the fall season on the horizon. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Memphis stood at $3.48 Friday. That's down from $3.53 a week ago and $3.87 a month ago.
Memphis man buys historic home in the Annesdale Historic District to inspire others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man found more than he bargained for when buying his home. It came with some unexpected history. Homes in the Annesdale Historic District have a long line of history not just of the past, but history in the making. “I believe in economic empowerment,”...
Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, Mayor Strickland says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says the 2020 census undercounted the city by almost 16,000 residents, leading him to join other big cities in challenging the results of the once-a-decade head count in the U.S. Mayor Jim Strickland says the census missed 15,895 residents, and that...
Stax Music Academy announces Concord Scholarship recipients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stax Music Academy announced the 20 winners of this year's Concord Scholarships. Each recipient will get a full ride to attend Stax Academy with all tuition paid for five years until they graduate with their diploma. Scholarships are awarded based on a student's financial need and...
City watch issued for 3-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street. Mebane was last seen...
Opinion | Happy anniversary to the folks at Church Health and the good work they do | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For all of its challenges, Memphis is fortunate to be a leader in the delivery of quality healthcare. Virtually everyone worldwide knows about the life-saving work at St. Jude, but few people outside Memphis are familiar with the compassionate treatment delivered by Church Health. Thursday the center celebrated its 35th anniversary offering high quality and affordable healthcare to working people with meager incomes.
Art gallery at Brooks Museum focuses on visual literacy for families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inside Art, is a hands on gallery currently at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art that focuses on visual literacy. It is the only family art gallery of its kind in Tennessee, and includes elements of reading, seeing, exploring, relaxing and other features. A part of...
MPD searching for 3 month pregnant missing girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South Alert for missing Camiria Mitchell who went missing Monday September 5. Mitchell is 4 feet 10 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing a lavender t-shirt, rainbow pajama pants and rainbow crocs. Mitchell went missing from the 4800 block...
MSCS names interim superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board named Tutonial 'Toni' Williams its interim superintendent Tuesday. It was a quick decision, in a packed meeting Tuesday night. The new interim superintendent was voted on 8-0, unanimously. MSCS described Williams, the district's chief financial officer, as an experienced professional and...
Authorities search wooded and residential areas in South Memphis on day 3 of missing Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department and federal partners completed search investigations near Longview Gardens Apartments, between residential areas and throughout wooded areas Sunday September 4. MPD has not confirmed that authorities were searching for missing mother and and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, but sources say authorities are...
Memphis police searching for missing 15-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old child. Since Thursday, Miracle Cooper has been missing, according to MPD. She went missing from the 800 Block of Crossfield Cove, MPD said. She was dropped off at school and did not return home after school, according to MPD.
'Mother Donnie Tate' | Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and her family gave her the birthday bash of a lifetime at Graceland. Mrs. Donnie Tate, also known as "Mother Tate," officially turns 100 on Sept. 23., but her family wasted no time celebrating. “100 is a long...
