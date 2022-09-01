Read full article on original website
Nauset scrimmage a teaching tool for girls soccer
(Sept. 2, 2022) Friday’s scrimmage at Nauset provided a great learning experience for the girls soccer team, as the Whalers look to install a new system with a first-year head coach and few returning players. Nantucket fell 5-0 but coach Doug Lebrecht said the majority of Nauset’s scoring came...
Boys soccer falls to strong New Jersey squad in final preseason scrimmage
(Aug. 4, 2022) The boys soccer team wrapped up preseason play at home Sunday, falling 4-0 in a scrimmage against Ramapo (N.J.) High School as the young Whalers built varsity experience ahead of this week’s season opener. Ramapo took advantage of several second-chance opportunities to find the back of...
