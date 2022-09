I write in support of Connor Degan for state rep. I served as town moderator for Hopkinton from 1996 to 2016. When Ann Click retired as Town Clerk, Connor took over without so much as a hiccup. He is a consummate professional and was a trusted colleague in running Town Meeting. He will continue the fine service that we have come to expect with Carolyn Dykema. I heartily endorse our next state rep, Connor Degan.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO