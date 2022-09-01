Read full article on original website
KFOR
Sunny, Hot and Muggy for Labor Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After morning showers, storms and severe weather, we’ll see clearing skies and better weather today. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. There will be some rain chances across Southern Oklahoma this afternoon. We’ll see sunny, hot and...
KOCO
OU Football Forecast: Hot, humid with possible storms on drive home
NORMAN, Okla. — Saturday is Game Day in Norman! Expect hot and humid temperatures with possible storms on the drive home. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the Oklahoma Football Forecast.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-04-22
The Four States region should enjoy a delightful holiday weekend with just a small chance for a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm popping up during the afternoon with dissipation by mid evening. The reason there will be an isolated shower in a couple spots is due to the presence of an upper level low pressure system that brought badly needed, drenching rainfall to the area earlier in the week. The upper low will meander very slowly south and west from near St. Louis on Sunday to near West Plains by Monday and then farther southwest to near Fayetteville, Arkansas by Tuesday. Cold air aloft, in association with the low, will lead to atmospheric instability; mainly across southeast and south central Missouri, but a few storms could develop in the Four States area. These would develop primarily east of the I-49 corridor, both today and on Labor Day. The low will have migrated far enough west by Tuesday, that there may be a few more showers and a thunderstorm around the Four States during the afternoon, but still probability will remain quite low; around 20 percent. There will be enough sunshine through the holiday weekend to boost temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s in most of the region, with maximums topping out in the lower 90s in part of Southeast Kansas. Lows will be near normal in the lower and middle 60s.
KOCO
Oklahoma: The rain has returned!
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the newest rain totals across the state for the last 2 weeks. Oklahoma went through a very dry summer where the drought expanded across the entire state. But, in the recent weeks, the rain has finally returned!. Rain totals are now over 3" for much...
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
KOCO
OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend
NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
KFOR
It’s a great start to Labor Day! Here’s how it looks this afternoon with the hour by hour temperature forecast.
Hope you are having a great Labor Day! Here’s the hour by hour temperature forecast for OKC. Temperatures starting out very pleasant 60s even some 50s! However, it will warm up this afternoon. Highs today upper 80s with the feels like temp near 90. You can expect lots of sunny skies and a light northeast breeze. Have fun, stay safe!
KFOR
Showers and Storms Return This Evening
We’ll see another sunny, breezy and hot forecast today. Afternoon highs will make it into the 90’s with breezy winds gusting from 10-20 mph. A chance of storms will kick off this afternoon around 4pm across Northern Oklahoma. Storms will push south towards the I-40 corridor around sunset.
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Humid, more storms fire Friday in Oklahoma
The risk for severe storms returns to Oklahoma Friday evening, with the biggest threat being in northwestern Oklahoma. While much of the state has a chance of seeing rain, KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says areas near Alva, Buffalo, Woodward and possibly Fairview have a threat of severe weather. Jonathan says...
Oklahoma Labor Day travel returning near pre-pandemic levels, gas prices continue to fall
Over the Labor Day weekend, Americans will be spending nearly $2 billion less on gasoline than they did in June according to GasBuddy. AAA Oklahoma expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels.
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
KOCO
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
KFOR
Tracking our next chance for rain in Oklahoma Thursday into Friday.
Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals with our next system Thursday into Friday. Heaviest rainfall southern OK with possibly over 1″ near the Red River. Much less up through northern OK. Central OK is on the northern edge of the rain. All depends on the track.
blackchronicle.com
Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State
A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend
Each year, hundreds of Oklahoma moms, dads, children and grandparents die because someone chose to get behind the wheel impaired.
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
yukonprogressnews.com
Rain doesn’t dampen Rock the Route
For a while, it appeared Mother Nature had the 2022 Rock the Route music festival on life support. A steady rain transitioned into a downpour Thursday afternoon. By early evening, one parking area was closed and the opening act, Gannon Fremin and CCREV, was shelved. Rock the Route organizers and workers caught a break as the sun began shining down for Jack Ingram. By the time Muscadine Bloodline took the stage, a big crowd had materialized to make the event an overwhelming success.
