Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
WCJB
Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Different yoga styles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help you center yourself and learn balance. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three different styles of yoga.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
WCJB
Ocala Shine Rodeo kicks off for the 40th year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 40 years of tradition and heart will be celebrated this weekend in the Horse Capital of the World for the annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo. The event is being held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Friday and Saturday. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
WCJB
Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
WCJB
Three injured and two dead after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday night around 11:45 the Palatka Police Department responded to a shooting at Vick’s Supper Club due to reports of multiple people being shot. “I heard a lot of rap music and after the rap music, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Then...
WCJB
Gator Football Pre-Kick Off Celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kick off for the start of Gator football is Saturday at 7pm, but preparations are well underway. Over at Condron Family Ballpark RV’s began their TailGator at 5pm with guest appearances being made by current Gator athletes and coaches, as well as former Gator legends.
WCJB
Tailgaters pack UF for the football season opener
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans set up their tents and started tailgating early this morning ahead of the game against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for months now I’m excited to see what Billy Napier is going to do The Swamps going to be packed we’re excited,” said UF alum Griffin Bria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
WCJB
Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
WCJB
Charges dropped against man for 2021 case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County. The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie. In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County. On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle. The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and...
WCJB
Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, 29-26 in Billy Napier’s debut
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind Anthony Richardson’s three rushing touchdowns and Amari Burney’s late interception, the Florida football team christened the Billy Napier era with a heart-pounding, 29-26 victory over No. 7 Utah in their season opener. After nine months of speculation, the Gators (1-0) took the field...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for robbing Dollar Tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after robbing a dollar store in Gainesville at gunpoint. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Christopher Jenkins, 49, on Thursday night on charges of armed robbery. Officers say he went to the Dollar Tree at Northwest 23rd Avenue. There he approached a worker...
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
Comments / 0