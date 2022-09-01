ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Shine Rodeo kicks off for the 40th year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 40 years of tradition and heart will be celebrated this weekend in the Horse Capital of the World for the annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo. The event is being held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Friday and Saturday. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Wind Fm
WCJB

Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three injured and two dead after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday night around 11:45 the Palatka Police Department responded to a shooting at Vick’s Supper Club due to reports of multiple people being shot. “I heard a lot of rap music and after the rap music, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Then...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Gator Football Pre-Kick Off Celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kick off for the start of Gator football is Saturday at 7pm, but preparations are well underway. Over at Condron Family Ballpark RV’s began their TailGator at 5pm with guest appearances being made by current Gator athletes and coaches, as well as former Gator legends.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tailgaters pack UF for the football season opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans set up their tents and started tailgating early this morning ahead of the game against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for months now I’m excited to see what Billy Napier is going to do The Swamps going to be packed we’re excited,” said UF alum Griffin Bria.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
WCJB

Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Charges dropped against man for 2021 case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County. The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie. In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, 29-26 in Billy Napier’s debut

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind Anthony Richardson’s three rushing touchdowns and Amari Burney’s late interception, the Florida football team christened the Billy Napier era with a heart-pounding, 29-26 victory over No. 7 Utah in their season opener. After nine months of speculation, the Gators (1-0) took the field...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for robbing Dollar Tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after robbing a dollar store in Gainesville at gunpoint. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Christopher Jenkins, 49, on Thursday night on charges of armed robbery. Officers say he went to the Dollar Tree at Northwest 23rd Avenue. There he approached a worker...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy