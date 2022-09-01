Read full article on original website
Adel Library Introducing New Program Tomorrow
As the month of September gets kicked off, the Adel Public Library will be introducing a new program series tomorrow. Patron Services Manager Amy Puck says there is a new program that is being introduced that is aimed towards babies and will begin tomorrow and run through November 29th every Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. It is called Baby and Me Storytime for newborns through two year olds.
Relay For Life Of Guthrie County Will Come To Panora To Help Those Dealing With Cancer
The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.
Deal’s Orchard to Celebrate Labor Day with Zinnia Festival
With the calendar flipping over to September that means one fall time favorite is starting up in Jefferson. Deal’s Orchard is kicking off the season on Labor Day with two special events. They will be celebrating their zinnia field with a Zinnia Festival highlighted by live musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performing from 1-4pm. The band features two of Jefferson’s own The Bushmen with David Williamson and Hank Muzney playing acoustic music.
City Of Perry Reminds Residents Of Recyclable Drop Off Locations
For those who make an effort to dispose of their recyclable materials, the City of Perry is reminding its residents of locations where they can do so. There are three drop off locations in Perry located in the parking lot east of the Public Safety Building, main parking lot at the McCreary Center and the souths side of the football field parking lot. Residents can recycle items such as paper products, plastic, metal cans and aluminum and there is a specific container for cardboard in the lot east of the Public Safety Building and all cardboard must be broken down into flat pieces.No glass is accepted.
Artists In The Courtyard At Atelier At 1109 Is Today
A local business will be hosting a fun and free event today giving people the opportunity to learn more about art. Atelier at 1109 will be hosting the Artists in the Courtyard Art Show which will feature state and local artists. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Soumas Court in Perry.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck
Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck talks about upcoming programming at the library in September.
Guthrie County Extension Outreach Will Prepare People For Emergency Situations
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach will prepare people for emergency situations with a program coming up. September is National Preparedness Month. And the “Emergency Binder Preparedness 101,” program will discuss emergency situations people can prepare for at the Panora Public Library on September 19th from noon until 1pm. Program Coordinator Krista Downing will go over how to be prepared for disaster situations like severe weather, fire and health concerns that can cause disruptions.
Upcoming Hunter Safety Field Day In Dallas County Still Has Space
There will be a hunter education field day course taking place soon in Dallas County and there is still time to get registered. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy says the course will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Washington Township School near Minburn. Eighmy says those attending need to take the online portion of the program and bring the certificate with them the night of the field day.
Squirrel and Rabbit Hunting Begins In Iowa
An inexpensive but exciting hunting season has begun in Iowa today. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer For Guthrie County Jeremy King says on September 3rd the squirrel and rabbit hunting begins. He says the popularity for hunting both animals has declined but he states that there is a great opportunity for people to practice their marksmanship.
Midway Motel Rebuilding After $500,000 In Damages From December Tornado
The Midway Motel in Guthrie Center is making serious progress rebuilding after severe weather totaled their building. Owner Kevin Patidar says that he incurred half a million dollars in damages after the tornado on December 15th last year struck his business. Patridar explains that the strong winds from the storm ripped the roof off their building, destroyed the wiring inside the building and caused water damage. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the remodeling process has been an extensive project but they are close to the finish line.
Perry City Council To Consider Purchase Agreement For The Sale Of City Owned Property
The Perry City Council will consider approving a purchase agreement for the sale of city owned property at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Council will consider approving a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program grant agreement, two resolutions accepting an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant agreement and a pay application for the wastewater treatment facility improvements and relocation of runway 14/32.
Stuart Fire Department Reminds Residents Of Control Burn Protocols As Burn Ban Ends
The control burn ban has been uplifted in Adair County but a local fire department wants to remind folks of the precautions that should be taken. Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Martinson says that this time of year the ground is getting dry with the lack of rain. He says priority number one is calling into dispatch any control burns so emergency services know what is going on.
Candidates Announced for Non-Political Party Offices in Greene County
All candidates that submitted nomination forms for non-political party offices in Greene County have been announced. Those running for a four year term on the Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees includes Doug Carman, Angela Jewett, Kate Neese, Bill Raney and Jim Schleisman. There are five seats up for election. There are five individuals looking to fill the five seats available on the Greene County ISU Extension Council for four year terms, including Bruce Bahnson, Tracy Deal, Jeff Lamoureux, Pam Olerich and Keith Pedersen. As for the Greene County Soil and Water Commission, there are two seats open for four year terms and the two individuals are Bill Frederick and Andy Krieger.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider A Cott Systems Scanning Quote
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Cott Systems scanning quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a National Voter Registration proclamation and the abatement of real estate taxes. Later this week the Board will also have a special meeting at 9...
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/5/2022)-Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green Part 1
Greene County Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green joins us for part of our two part series.
Law Enforcement Response Prompted From Threat Made To Dallas County Hospital This Past Month
Law enforcement officials responded to a threat made to the Dallas County Hospital on August 26th in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56 p.m. on August 26th.The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning.
Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss New Transfer Station Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will discuss the new Transfer Station project at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board will consider for a approval a semi invoice for the Transfer Station from the county facilities manager and then they will hear from the county heath services director about the American Rescue Plan Act and new project approvals.
Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
Devin Lee Means, 51, of Redfield
Private family graveside services for Devin Lee Means, 51, of Redfield, will be held at the Garner Cemetery in Bridgewater. The family will host a celebration of life tribute from 1-4 P.M. on Saturday, September 10th at the Redfield American Legion Hall. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Rams at home this week for VB and X-C
The home schedule of events for Greene County athletics has volleyball at home on Thursday and cross-country hosting its one home meet of the season on Saturday. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams open Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play on Sept. 8 with Roland-Story (Story City). The Norsemen are typically one of the top teams in the league and wins for the Rams vs. R-S have been scarce.
