Relay For Life Of Guthrie County Will Come To Panora To Help Those Dealing With Cancer
The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
Squirrel and Rabbit Hunting Begins In Iowa
An inexpensive but exciting hunting season has begun in Iowa today. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer For Guthrie County Jeremy King says on September 3rd the squirrel and rabbit hunting begins. He says the popularity for hunting both animals has declined but he states that there is a great opportunity for people to practice their marksmanship.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Upcoming Hunter Safety Field Day In Dallas County Still Has Space
There will be a hunter education field day course taking place soon in Dallas County and there is still time to get registered. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy says the course will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Washington Township School near Minburn. Eighmy says those attending need to take the online portion of the program and bring the certificate with them the night of the field day.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck
Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck talks about upcoming programming at the library in September.
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
Southwest Iowa Art Tour Gearing up for the Annual Tour
(Oakland) The ninth annual self-guided Iowa Art Tour is scheduled for September 16, 17, and 18. Becca Castle Laughlin, the Project Coordinator for Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, says in 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities with a self-guided “Art Tour” to showcase their artworks, studios, galleries, and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and thirty artists.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/5/2022)-Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green Part 1
Greene County Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green joins us for part of our two part series.
Indianola mom shares personal stories in effort to change Indians nickname
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mom in Indianola is trying to share a personal perspective in an effort to retire the Indians nickname, though the school board has no immediate plans to revisit the issue. Amanda Cawthorn, who is of Oneida ancestry, attended a high school in Wisconsin that also...
Ankeny couple finds love playing golf in all 99 Iowa counties
ANKENY, Iowa — Golf is a game of skill, combining perfect form, tempo and balance to master. Rod and DeeDee Miller of Ankeny are a self proclaimed work in progress. “That’s why we play best ball,” Rod Miller said. The couple started playing together nearly a decade ago, shortly after they were married. After years […]
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
Guthrie County Extension Outreach Will Prepare People For Emergency Situations
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach will prepare people for emergency situations with a program coming up. September is National Preparedness Month. And the “Emergency Binder Preparedness 101,” program will discuss emergency situations people can prepare for at the Panora Public Library on September 19th from noon until 1pm. Program Coordinator Krista Downing will go over how to be prepared for disaster situations like severe weather, fire and health concerns that can cause disruptions.
Candidates Announced for Non-Political Party Offices in Greene County
All candidates that submitted nomination forms for non-political party offices in Greene County have been announced. Those running for a four year term on the Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees includes Doug Carman, Angela Jewett, Kate Neese, Bill Raney and Jim Schleisman. There are five seats up for election. There are five individuals looking to fill the five seats available on the Greene County ISU Extension Council for four year terms, including Bruce Bahnson, Tracy Deal, Jeff Lamoureux, Pam Olerich and Keith Pedersen. As for the Greene County Soil and Water Commission, there are two seats open for four year terms and the two individuals are Bill Frederick and Andy Krieger.
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
Sunday Will Be The Busiest Day At The Guthrie County Fair
The Sunday schedule will be the busiest at the Guthrie County Fair. Tomorrow the day will start early at 7am with a church service provided by the Local Association of Churches at the Little Amphitheater and then at 9am the Antique Tractor Pull that will begin at the south end of the fair.
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
Cal McCurdy, 95, of Bridgewater
Mass of Christian Burial for Cal McCurdy, 95, of Bridgewater, will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Timothy’s Catholic Church Reno south of Cumberland with burial in the St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by the Williamson American Legion Post No. 719. An open visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. with the family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena.
Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
