For those who make an effort to dispose of their recyclable materials, the City of Perry is reminding its residents of locations where they can do so. There are three drop off locations in Perry located in the parking lot east of the Public Safety Building, main parking lot at the McCreary Center and the souths side of the football field parking lot. Residents can recycle items such as paper products, plastic, metal cans and aluminum and there is a specific container for cardboard in the lot east of the Public Safety Building and all cardboard must be broken down into flat pieces.No glass is accepted.

PERRY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO