Perry City Council To Consider Purchase Agreement For The Sale Of City Owned Property
The Perry City Council will consider approving a purchase agreement for the sale of city owned property at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Council will consider approving a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program grant agreement, two resolutions accepting an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant agreement and a pay application for the wastewater treatment facility improvements and relocation of runway 14/32.
Candidates Announced for Non-Political Party Offices in Greene County
All candidates that submitted nomination forms for non-political party offices in Greene County have been announced. Those running for a four year term on the Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees includes Doug Carman, Angela Jewett, Kate Neese, Bill Raney and Jim Schleisman. There are five seats up for election. There are five individuals looking to fill the five seats available on the Greene County ISU Extension Council for four year terms, including Bruce Bahnson, Tracy Deal, Jeff Lamoureux, Pam Olerich and Keith Pedersen. As for the Greene County Soil and Water Commission, there are two seats open for four year terms and the two individuals are Bill Frederick and Andy Krieger.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider A Cott Systems Scanning Quote
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Cott Systems scanning quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a National Voter Registration proclamation and the abatement of real estate taxes. Later this week the Board will also have a special meeting at 9...
Guthrie County Extension Outreach Will Prepare People For Emergency Situations
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach will prepare people for emergency situations with a program coming up. September is National Preparedness Month. And the “Emergency Binder Preparedness 101,” program will discuss emergency situations people can prepare for at the Panora Public Library on September 19th from noon until 1pm. Program Coordinator Krista Downing will go over how to be prepared for disaster situations like severe weather, fire and health concerns that can cause disruptions.
City Of Perry Reminds Residents Of Recyclable Drop Off Locations
For those who make an effort to dispose of their recyclable materials, the City of Perry is reminding its residents of locations where they can do so. There are three drop off locations in Perry located in the parking lot east of the Public Safety Building, main parking lot at the McCreary Center and the souths side of the football field parking lot. Residents can recycle items such as paper products, plastic, metal cans and aluminum and there is a specific container for cardboard in the lot east of the Public Safety Building and all cardboard must be broken down into flat pieces.No glass is accepted.
Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss New Transfer Station Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will discuss the new Transfer Station project at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board will consider for a approval a semi invoice for the Transfer Station from the county facilities manager and then they will hear from the county heath services director about the American Rescue Plan Act and new project approvals.
Stuart Fire Department Reminds Residents Of Control Burn Protocols As Burn Ban Ends
The control burn ban has been uplifted in Adair County but a local fire department wants to remind folks of the precautions that should be taken. Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Martinson says that this time of year the ground is getting dry with the lack of rain. He says priority number one is calling into dispatch any control burns so emergency services know what is going on.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck
Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck talks about upcoming programming at the library in September.
Upcoming Hunter Safety Field Day In Dallas County Still Has Space
There will be a hunter education field day course taking place soon in Dallas County and there is still time to get registered. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy says the course will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Washington Township School near Minburn. Eighmy says those attending need to take the online portion of the program and bring the certificate with them the night of the field day.
Relay For Life Of Guthrie County Will Come To Panora To Help Those Dealing With Cancer
The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.
Midway Motel Rebuilding After $500,000 In Damages From December Tornado
The Midway Motel in Guthrie Center is making serious progress rebuilding after severe weather totaled their building. Owner Kevin Patidar says that he incurred half a million dollars in damages after the tornado on December 15th last year struck his business. Patridar explains that the strong winds from the storm ripped the roof off their building, destroyed the wiring inside the building and caused water damage. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the remodeling process has been an extensive project but they are close to the finish line.
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Upcoming Poll Worker Orientation In Dallas County
Ahead of the upcoming November General Election, Dallas County is holding a poll worker orientation for people to learn more about how they could help out. There will be two poll worker orientation meetings taking place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on September 15th at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office in Adel where participants will attend a one hour informational meeting to learn about the election jobs available.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/5/2022)-Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green Part 1
Greene County Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green joins us for part of our two part series.
Law Enforcement Response Prompted From Threat Made To Dallas County Hospital This Past Month
Law enforcement officials responded to a threat made to the Dallas County Hospital on August 26th in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56 p.m. on August 26th.The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning.
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
Deal’s Orchard to Celebrate Labor Day with Zinnia Festival
With the calendar flipping over to September that means one fall time favorite is starting up in Jefferson. Deal’s Orchard is kicking off the season on Labor Day with two special events. They will be celebrating their zinnia field with a Zinnia Festival highlighted by live musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performing from 1-4pm. The band features two of Jefferson’s own The Bushmen with David Williamson and Hank Muzney playing acoustic music.
