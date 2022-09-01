Chris is joined by The Ringer’s own Mallory Rubin to discuss the first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings of Power. They examine the show’s incredibly expensive production, its painstaking attention to detail, and some of the more notable scenes (1:33). They then juxtapose and compare elements of The Rings of Power with House of the Dragon, highlight each show’s methods of adapting original material, and debate the value of both series being released simultaneously (20:36).

