ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilford Brimley
Person
David Ogilvy
Person
John Wanamaker
Android Authority

While moving, I realized that saving my tech product boxes was useless

All that space taken up, all that time spent organizing — just not worth it. I am not a very sentimental person. I know lots of people in the tech sphere who keep pretty much everything they buy. “I’ve got my first smartphone tucked away in a drawer somewhere,” they’ll say, “just in case I want to take it out and experience that nostalgia.”
ECONOMY
The Ringer

Breaking Down the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama With Matt Belloni

Juliet Litman is joined by Matt Belloni, founder of Puck News and host of The Ringer’s Hollywood happenings podcast The Town, to discuss the drama swirling around the press tour of Don’t Worry Darling. They get into the conflict between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf over how and why he left the production, reports that Florence Pugh was unhappy with the relationship between Wilde and costar Harry Styles, and, of course, the romance between Wilde and Styles.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Digital Advertising#Millennials#American#Dutch
The Ringer

‘The Rings of Power’ Episodes 1 and 2 vs. ‘House of the Dragon’ With Mallory Rubin

Chris is joined by The Ringer’s own Mallory Rubin to discuss the first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings of Power. They examine the show’s incredibly expensive production, its painstaking attention to detail, and some of the more notable scenes (1:33). They then juxtapose and compare elements of The Rings of Power with House of the Dragon, highlight each show’s methods of adapting original material, and debate the value of both series being released simultaneously (20:36).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Introducing ‘The Ringer’s Philly Special’

Ben Solak, Sheil Kapadia, and more of The Ringer’s Philly crew bring you a new show dedicated to all things Philly sports. Sheamus and Gunther Painted an Ugly Masterpiece (and the Acclaimed Stole the Show) A huge pro wrestling Labor Day weekend featured a brutal Clash at the Castle...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy