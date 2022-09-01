ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

How electric vehicle manufacturing could shrink the Midwestern job market

Electric vehicles require 30% fewer parts and components manufacturing than conventional cars, according to researchers for the Industrial Heartland case study. Large swaths of the Midwest have economies based around the auto parts manufacturing trade, fueling competition between states to bring new factory investments forward. The race to build electric...
JOBS
freightwaves.com

Grain shippers eye hiccups on rail network

As the U.S. harvest season ramps up, grain producers — and other rail stakeholders, such as the Surface Transportation Board — will be watching to see if rail service can keep up with the increased need to ship grain both domestically and for export. For now, grain producers...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Planting soybeans early may lead to yield gains

Hopes of high yields and extra income have spurred many farmers to plant soybeans earlier than ever. “With any trend, the proof is in the pudding,” says Mark Worner, an Agoro Carbon Alliance agronomist. “I think most operators are seeing, when the stars align to get their beans in earlier, they’re getting a better return on investment with the yield on those acres.”
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

Biden advisor on gas: ‘I expect those prices to continue to come down or stabilize’

President Biden’s top aide on energy security foresees good news this fall at the pump for Americans, but he hit a slightly more worrying note on natural gas in Europe. State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Amos Hochstein predicts that recent moves by the administration mean “at the pump, I expect those prices to continue to come down or stabilize," he said. "I don't see much of an increase here.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
modernfarmer.com

Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed

From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
MARSHALL, IL
CNBC

The other reason why food prices are rising

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
TEXAS STATE
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

America’s Paying $140-Million-a-Day Tariff Bill

U.S. companies have paid more than $150 billion in Trump tariffs on China-made goods since the Section 301 duties first went into effect four years ago, according to trade statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). What the Biden administration will do about duties is up for debate. Recent reports suggest that President Joe Biden is still considering slashing duties to combat pressures pushing prices up at retail. Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the Wall Street Journal that Biden “is trying to balance the benefit to inflation from cutting the tariffs against potential harm to U.S. labor.”...
POTUS
freightwaves.com

Drilling Deep: How trucking fuel costs fell faster than pump prices

It didn’t seem possible. A study by ATRI showed that over 10 years, the fuel cost of operating a truck fell twice as fast as the decline in retail diesel prices. But that was what the data said. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston speaks with Mike Roeth, the executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, on how long-term trends in fuel mileage could produce such a result.
TRAFFIC
nextbigfuture.com

BYD and Tesla in Real Battle for Top Electric Car Company

BYD is aiming for 280,000 monthly deliveries of battery electric (BEV) and hybrid electric cars (PHEV) by the end of the year. BYD sold and delivered 174,915 hybrids and BEV in August. In August, BYD had 82,678 BEVs which was nearly triple the 30,382 units in the same month in...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Corn condition drops for fourth straight week

The USDA released its 22nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 26, 86% of the U.S. corn crop...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Freight demand, rejection rates remain relatively stagnant

This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
INDUSTRY
fordauthority.com

New Ford Vehicle Supply May Be Impacted By U.S. Freight Rail Crisis

Supply chain issues continue to impact just about every industry, and unfortunately, Ford production is still massively limited by shortages of microchips and other critical goods . At best, these supplier constraints prevent vehicles from being delivered with certain features, and at worst, they prevent the vehicle from being built at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, many frustrated buyers of a new Blue Oval product are currently wondering why their vehicles haven’t been delivered yet. Unfortunately, a recent report by Wired has revealed yet another setback that could affect the supply of new Ford vehicles, as railway issues have likely a trouble point for automakers and for business that rely on the U.S. freight rail industry to transport their goods.
TRAFFIC

