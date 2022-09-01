Read full article on original website
Related
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
CNBC
Job growth, investments in manufacturing sector tied to White House economic plan, Biden says
President Joe Biden attributes job growth, investments in manufacturing industry to his economic plan. Technology manufacturers Micron, First Solar, Corning have announced new investments in the last week. The new joint ventures and manufacturing facilities are projected to create hundreds of jobs. President Joe Biden Thursday praised progress made in...
CNBC
How electric vehicle manufacturing could shrink the Midwestern job market
Electric vehicles require 30% fewer parts and components manufacturing than conventional cars, according to researchers for the Industrial Heartland case study. Large swaths of the Midwest have economies based around the auto parts manufacturing trade, fueling competition between states to bring new factory investments forward. The race to build electric...
JOBS・
freightwaves.com
Grain shippers eye hiccups on rail network
As the U.S. harvest season ramps up, grain producers — and other rail stakeholders, such as the Surface Transportation Board — will be watching to see if rail service can keep up with the increased need to ship grain both domestically and for export. For now, grain producers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
Planting soybeans early may lead to yield gains
Hopes of high yields and extra income have spurred many farmers to plant soybeans earlier than ever. “With any trend, the proof is in the pudding,” says Mark Worner, an Agoro Carbon Alliance agronomist. “I think most operators are seeing, when the stars align to get their beans in earlier, they’re getting a better return on investment with the yield on those acres.”
AOL Corp
Biden advisor on gas: ‘I expect those prices to continue to come down or stabilize’
President Biden’s top aide on energy security foresees good news this fall at the pump for Americans, but he hit a slightly more worrying note on natural gas in Europe. State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Amos Hochstein predicts that recent moves by the administration mean “at the pump, I expect those prices to continue to come down or stabilize," he said. "I don't see much of an increase here.”
modernfarmer.com
Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed
From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources
Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
America’s Paying $140-Million-a-Day Tariff Bill
U.S. companies have paid more than $150 billion in Trump tariffs on China-made goods since the Section 301 duties first went into effect four years ago, according to trade statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). What the Biden administration will do about duties is up for debate. Recent reports suggest that President Joe Biden is still considering slashing duties to combat pressures pushing prices up at retail. Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the Wall Street Journal that Biden “is trying to balance the benefit to inflation from cutting the tariffs against potential harm to U.S. labor.”...
freightwaves.com
Drilling Deep: How trucking fuel costs fell faster than pump prices
It didn’t seem possible. A study by ATRI showed that over 10 years, the fuel cost of operating a truck fell twice as fast as the decline in retail diesel prices. But that was what the data said. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston speaks with Mike Roeth, the executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, on how long-term trends in fuel mileage could produce such a result.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nextbigfuture.com
BYD and Tesla in Real Battle for Top Electric Car Company
BYD is aiming for 280,000 monthly deliveries of battery electric (BEV) and hybrid electric cars (PHEV) by the end of the year. BYD sold and delivered 174,915 hybrids and BEV in August. In August, BYD had 82,678 BEVs which was nearly triple the 30,382 units in the same month in...
Agriculture Online
Corn condition drops for fourth straight week
The USDA released its 22nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 26, 86% of the U.S. corn crop...
freightwaves.com
Freight demand, rejection rates remain relatively stagnant
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
fordauthority.com
New Ford Vehicle Supply May Be Impacted By U.S. Freight Rail Crisis
Supply chain issues continue to impact just about every industry, and unfortunately, Ford production is still massively limited by shortages of microchips and other critical goods . At best, these supplier constraints prevent vehicles from being delivered with certain features, and at worst, they prevent the vehicle from being built at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, many frustrated buyers of a new Blue Oval product are currently wondering why their vehicles haven’t been delivered yet. Unfortunately, a recent report by Wired has revealed yet another setback that could affect the supply of new Ford vehicles, as railway issues have likely a trouble point for automakers and for business that rely on the U.S. freight rail industry to transport their goods.
Comments / 0