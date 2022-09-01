Like Japan, in the 1980s, China's economy won't catch up with the U.S. economy any time soon. There was a time Japan was closing in on the U.S. economy. That was in the 1980s when the U.S. economy slid into a severe recession, while Japan's economy was growing by leaps and bounds, and Japanese products dominated world markets. Thanks to an export-led industrialization model and imported technology, mainly from the U.S.

