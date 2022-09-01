ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
International Business Times

Suntory Eyes U.S. Canned Cocktail Push As Young Japanese Shun Booze

Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment.
FOOD & DRINKS
International Business Times

China Won't Catch Up With America Anytime Soon

Like Japan, in the 1980s, China's economy won't catch up with the U.S. economy any time soon. There was a time Japan was closing in on the U.S. economy. That was in the 1980s when the U.S. economy slid into a severe recession, while Japan's economy was growing by leaps and bounds, and Japanese products dominated world markets. Thanks to an export-led industrialization model and imported technology, mainly from the U.S.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

'Social' Investment Strategies Under Fire In Republican-led US States

Republican-led US states such as Texas and West Virginia are piling pressure on firms including giant asset manager BlackRock for supposedly boycotting oil and gas companies as part of "responsible" investment strategies. But the companies say the fossil fuel boycott claims are false and rules barring states from dealing with...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Dying Of Hunger: What Is A Famine?

On Monday, the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that Somalia was on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade. Here is an exploration of a term that evokes the very worst of human suffering. "Famine" is a word freighted with dread of hunger...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
International Business Times

Truss V Sunak: Contrasting Approaches In UK Leadership Battle

Liz Truss will become Britain's third female prime minister if she wins the Conservative leadership election, while rival Rishi Sunak hopes to be the first non-white incumbent in Downing Street. The campaign, sparked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation in July, has highlighted the pair's differing approaches to tackling the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

US-Iran Showdown In Red Sea After Saildrone Explorer Seized And Released

The Iranian navy seized and later released two American surface drones in the Red Sea on Thursday, accusing it of blocking international waters and endangering maritime safety. It is the second such incident reported within a week, and comes in the backdrop of tensions between the two countries due to stalled nuclear deal negotiations.
MILITARY
International Business Times

List Of Jeff Bezos' Businesses: From Washington Post To Blue Origin

With a net worth of $154.3 billion, Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world. He even competes for the top title with Elon Musk in Forbes' Billionaires 2022, a wealthy list updated in real-time. And it's not surprising that Bezos has amassed massive wealth. A long list of companies is attached to his name, with Amazon leading the pack.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Bolsonaro's Brazil: Four 'Dystopian' Years

In his first four years in office, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro kept true to his to mission to "dismantle" the legacy of previous governments, analysts say, often with harmful fallout for Brazil. As a result, he is seen by supporters as a man who is true to his word, with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Taiwan#South Korean#Yonhap News Agency#Hyundai Motor Co#Kia Corp#Ira
International Business Times

Scandals, Covid, Deforestation: Brazil Under Bolsonaro

Brazil's first elected far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," has been accused of letting Covid-19 rage out of control and allowing the Amazon to burn during his controversial first four years at the helm. Here is a recap of the defining moments of his presidency so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

OPEC+ To Meet Amid Economic Downturn Fears

Faced with recession fears, the OPEC+ countries are expected to agree a modest increase in oil production at a meeting on Monday, with some experts even forecasting a cut to support prices. The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy