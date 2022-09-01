Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Suntory Eyes U.S. Canned Cocktail Push As Young Japanese Shun Booze
Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment.
China Won't Catch Up With America Anytime Soon
Like Japan, in the 1980s, China's economy won't catch up with the U.S. economy any time soon. There was a time Japan was closing in on the U.S. economy. That was in the 1980s when the U.S. economy slid into a severe recession, while Japan's economy was growing by leaps and bounds, and Japanese products dominated world markets. Thanks to an export-led industrialization model and imported technology, mainly from the U.S.
'Social' Investment Strategies Under Fire In Republican-led US States
Republican-led US states such as Texas and West Virginia are piling pressure on firms including giant asset manager BlackRock for supposedly boycotting oil and gas companies as part of "responsible" investment strategies. But the companies say the fossil fuel boycott claims are false and rules barring states from dealing with...
Dying Of Hunger: What Is A Famine?
On Monday, the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that Somalia was on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade. Here is an exploration of a term that evokes the very worst of human suffering. "Famine" is a word freighted with dread of hunger...
Truss V Sunak: Contrasting Approaches In UK Leadership Battle
Liz Truss will become Britain's third female prime minister if she wins the Conservative leadership election, while rival Rishi Sunak hopes to be the first non-white incumbent in Downing Street. The campaign, sparked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation in July, has highlighted the pair's differing approaches to tackling the...
US-Iran Showdown In Red Sea After Saildrone Explorer Seized And Released
The Iranian navy seized and later released two American surface drones in the Red Sea on Thursday, accusing it of blocking international waters and endangering maritime safety. It is the second such incident reported within a week, and comes in the backdrop of tensions between the two countries due to stalled nuclear deal negotiations.
List Of Jeff Bezos' Businesses: From Washington Post To Blue Origin
With a net worth of $154.3 billion, Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world. He even competes for the top title with Elon Musk in Forbes' Billionaires 2022, a wealthy list updated in real-time. And it's not surprising that Bezos has amassed massive wealth. A long list of companies is attached to his name, with Amazon leading the pack.
Bolsonaro's Brazil: Four 'Dystopian' Years
In his first four years in office, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro kept true to his to mission to "dismantle" the legacy of previous governments, analysts say, often with harmful fallout for Brazil. As a result, he is seen by supporters as a man who is true to his word, with...
Scandals, Covid, Deforestation: Brazil Under Bolsonaro
Brazil's first elected far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," has been accused of letting Covid-19 rage out of control and allowing the Amazon to burn during his controversial first four years at the helm. Here is a recap of the defining moments of his presidency so...
OPEC+ To Meet Amid Economic Downturn Fears
Faced with recession fears, the OPEC+ countries are expected to agree a modest increase in oil production at a meeting on Monday, with some experts even forecasting a cut to support prices. The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, and...
