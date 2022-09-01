ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 2

Franklin Loll
4d ago

good example of how much kids need to be pushed to achieve in school. its not natural. they had all day to work with on line lessons and chose not to apply themselves. children depend on adults to guide, correct, motivate them in their school work. Democrats knew before shutting most everything down of the far reaching psychological ramifications ie. damage of such actions. the unconstitutional, draconian lockdowns similarly affected the economy.

Reply
3
Related
The 74

Analysis: ‘Teacher Shortage’ — A History Told in Numbers, and Decades

“Report Envisions Shortage of Teachers as Retirements Escalate” screams the headline from the New York Times. “Over the next four years, more than a third of the nation’s 3.2 million teachers could retire, depriving classrooms of experienced instructors and straining taxpayer-financed retirement systems, according to a new report,” reads the lede. But it’s the headline […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
Daily Mail

'We're trying to educate, not indoctrinate': Fear looms over CRT as 60 high schools across the US will offer the first AP African American Studies this fall to study black pride, black power and black feminism

About 60 high schools across the nation will offer a new Advance Placement African American studies course this fall that includes lessons on black pride, black power and black feminism. Although the College Board, which approved the pilot program, declined to release a syllabus or name the schools that will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Education Department#Mathematics#K12#The Nation S Report Card#Naep#Nces#American
The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SheKnows

If Your Kid is Struggling in School, They Aren't Alone; The Pandemic Erased 2 Decades of Academic Progress

The pandemic has had a crushing effect on children’s academic performances, according to a recent article from The New York Times. The results of national tests show that 9-year-olds’ grasp of math and reading has slipped to the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. Diving a little further into those test scores, it was determined that students are struggling with basic math skills, like adding fractions with common denominators, and reading comprehension abilities, such as understanding a character’s feelings in a story. The scores show that Black students went down 13 points in math, while white students fell 5 points....
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
EDUCATION
102.5 The Bone

Record drop in reading, math scores blamed on pandemic

WASHINGTON — The first government report to compare student achievement from before the pandemic through 2022 found the largest decline in reading scores since 1990, and the first-ever drop in math scores. The National Center for Education Statistics examined national achievement tests for 9-year-old students in 2022 as compared...
EDUCATION
morningbrew.com

Pandemic wipes out decades of progress on math and reading

The results are in, and the pandemic—and its school shutdowns—made a massive dent in how much kids learned over the last two years. National test scores for US nine-year-olds released yesterday showed that math and reading proficiency dropped to their lowest levels in decades. The math scores from...
EDUCATION
CBS News

CBS News

536K+
Followers
64K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy