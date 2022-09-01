Read full article on original website
Franklin Loll
4d ago
good example of how much kids need to be pushed to achieve in school. its not natural. they had all day to work with on line lessons and chose not to apply themselves. children depend on adults to guide, correct, motivate them in their school work. Democrats knew before shutting most everything down of the far reaching psychological ramifications ie. damage of such actions. the unconstitutional, draconian lockdowns similarly affected the economy.
Reply
3
Related
Schools in the US start too early. A later start would improve attendance, graduation rates, and academic performance.
Experts and parents agree that schools start too early in the US. There's evidence that a later start time would improve mental health and grades.
msn.com
Teachers unions 'used kids as pawns' during COVID, Terrell says as math, reading scores plummet
Teachers unions and their crusade to keep students out of the classroom during COVID-19 are to blame for a sudden drop in nationwide math and reading scores, Los Angeles civil rights attorney and former teacher Leo Terrell told Fox News on Thursday. Earlier Thursday, former Reagan administration Education Secretary William...
Analysis: ‘Teacher Shortage’ — A History Told in Numbers, and Decades
“Report Envisions Shortage of Teachers as Retirements Escalate” screams the headline from the New York Times. “Over the next four years, more than a third of the nation’s 3.2 million teachers could retire, depriving classrooms of experienced instructors and straining taxpayer-financed retirement systems, according to a new report,” reads the lede. But it’s the headline […]
We Just Got the Best Snapshot Yet of How Much Progress Students Lost in the Pandemic. The Results Are Staggering
During the pandemic, American students saw some of the biggest declines in academic achievement recorded in the last 50 years
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former education secretary calls for 'Marshall Plan' to restore US education post COVID: 'National emergency'
Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett on Thursday called for a 21st century "Marshall Plan" to address the staggering decline in reading and math proficiency among elementary-age children after a new report documented the largest average score decline in decades among U.S. students. The Department of Education on Thursday published a...
Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
'We're trying to educate, not indoctrinate': Fear looms over CRT as 60 high schools across the US will offer the first AP African American Studies this fall to study black pride, black power and black feminism
About 60 high schools across the nation will offer a new Advance Placement African American studies course this fall that includes lessons on black pride, black power and black feminism. Although the College Board, which approved the pilot program, declined to release a syllabus or name the schools that will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
If Your Kid is Struggling in School, They Aren't Alone; The Pandemic Erased 2 Decades of Academic Progress
The pandemic has had a crushing effect on children’s academic performances, according to a recent article from The New York Times. The results of national tests show that 9-year-olds’ grasp of math and reading has slipped to the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. Diving a little further into those test scores, it was determined that students are struggling with basic math skills, like adding fractions with common denominators, and reading comprehension abilities, such as understanding a character’s feelings in a story. The scores show that Black students went down 13 points in math, while white students fell 5 points....
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A police officer with $85,000 in student debt is only able to afford a life-saving surgery because of the payment pause: 'Whatever I have left always goes to student loans. Now that's going to medical bills.'
Henry only stays at his job for the health insurance. "I don't have $60,000 sitting in my sock to get this heart transplant done," he said.
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
For many students across the U.S., segregated schools are still a reality. Here's why.
A federal study found more than a third of U.S. kids in 2020-21 went to schools where at least 75% of students were of a single race or ethnicity.
Schools could slash teaching staff, increase class sizes and axe trips as heads grapple with 300% energy bill rises
Teaching staff may be slashed, class sizes increased and school trips axed as head teachers grapple with energy bill rises of more than 300 per cent. Schools and businesses are not covered by the energy price cap, which will rise to £3,549 a year for those on default tariffs in October.
Students' math and reading scores plummeted drastically through the pandemic, but those who had more access to remote learning materials performed better, report shows
A National Assessment of Education Progress report shows the largest decrease in math and reading scores since 1990, the report said.
Record drop in reading, math scores blamed on pandemic
WASHINGTON — The first government report to compare student achievement from before the pandemic through 2022 found the largest decline in reading scores since 1990, and the first-ever drop in math scores. The National Center for Education Statistics examined national achievement tests for 9-year-old students in 2022 as compared...
morningbrew.com
Pandemic wipes out decades of progress on math and reading
The results are in, and the pandemic—and its school shutdowns—made a massive dent in how much kids learned over the last two years. National test scores for US nine-year-olds released yesterday showed that math and reading proficiency dropped to their lowest levels in decades. The math scores from...
CBS News
536K+
Followers
64K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2