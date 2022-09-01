ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Cookies & Dreams to open Ankeny store in September with snickerdoodle cheesecake treats

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvDyL_0hdoVeEs00

When Steph Sellers and her husband, Bill, went through hard times at their Davenport restaurant and bakery, it was Sellers' chocolate chip cookie that kept them afloat.

What began as a dream has taken Sellers — a business employee-turned-baker — from a pop-up cookie shop to four storefronts in less than three years. Her fresh-baked morsels from Cookies & Dreams cookie shop are now coming to Prairie Trail in Ankeny this September.

Sellers' husband opened Baked Beer & Bread Co., a speakeasy and gastropub in the East Village in Davenport, in 2018. Among its American fare food and bakery items that included cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, croissants and pastries, the couple quickly realized one item on the menu eclipsed the rest: Sellers' chocolate chip cookie.

How one cookie started Cookies & Dreams

It was the ooey-gooey treat that served as an inspiration to start a pop-up cookie shop at the restaurant, called Cookies & Dreams, amid the businesses' turbulent moments, including shoddy construction problems, Iowa winters and a devastating flood in 2019.

And it was the same cookie that came to the rescue during COVID-19 even when the pandemic halted construction on Cookies & Dreams' first brick-and-mortar store.

All the staff members the couple initially laid off were brought back on because of the pop-up cookie shop's popularity; they even hired a few extra hands, Sellers said. It also became a source of comfort for the community when the world shut down.

"People, especially during that time, were just looking for a way to connect, and (for) something happy, something sweet," Sellers said. "People could drop off a box of cookies at a friend's or have them delivered. It was just like a little bright spot in people's day."

Sellers says baking has been her passion since childhood. Her "Mimi" — a former nanny — taught her the "baking fundamentals," and together, they entered a 4-H competition at the county fair near her hometown of Davenport.

Sellers graduated college with a business degree and worked on and off in the financial sector. Baking was no more than a dream; it was not a plan A — or even a plan B or C, she said. Today, she attributes her success as founder and "chief cookie officer" to "never giving up."

Though Baked has since closed, Cookies & Dreams opened its first storefront in Davenport in September 2020. Sellers later moved the store to Bettendorf and expanded to Coralville and Oaklawn, Illinois. The Ankeny location will open sometime in September at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100. Another location in Naperville, Illinois, will open at the end of October.

Sellers said the expansion has felt like "20 years and two days all at once." But despite the struggles, bringing happiness to others has remained the focal point, she said.

"Call us romantics, but we think cookies can change the world," she said. "They can change somebody's day — make your day a little bit better and, day by day, person by person, that changes the world."

What types of cookies does Cookies & Dreams serve?

Cookies & Dreams serves an assortment of cookie flavors: sugar sprinkles, peanut butter, Double Trouble (half chocolate chip, half triple chocolate and all stuffed with a full Oreo and creamy peanut butter), snickerdoodle cheesecake, puppy chow cookie filled with chocolate chips and peanut butter chips as well as OG chocolate chip ("the cookie that started it all").

The shop features a cookie of the month and will soon launch a "Smash the Pastriarchy" cookie, which will benefit a "women-focused" organization. Cookies & Dreams has a women-dominated management team, Sellers said.

Special to the Prairie Trail location in Ankeny, the cookie shop is partnering with Iowa State University to sell themed cookies featuring ISU logos and the university's Cyclones mascot.

Sellers says all the cookies are scooped to a designated size — about 5 ounces before any frosting or toppings are added — and go into the freezer. The dough goes straight from the freezer to the oven, which helps give the final product its thick, gooey consistency, she said. Cookies are baked fresh daily. Customers can order single cookies, but many customers order boxes that fit six or a dozen cookies.

But in the end, it's the quality behind each cookie that separates the shop from others, Sellers said.

"We put so much thought and care into our cookie recipes and what goes on our menu," she said. "We don't have just one or two cookie recipes and then change out the frosting. We're not in it because we think we can open 500 stores. We're in this because we want to be the best at what we do and bring that to people to make them happy."

Cookies & Dreams, 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, Ankeny.

Want to work at Cookies & Dreams? The cookie shop is hiring for a management position and multiple bakery associates who will work behind the counter at the Ankeny store. Visit Cookies & and Dreams' career page to learn more.

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Ankeny couple finds love playing golf in all 99 Iowa counties

ANKENY, Iowa — Golf is a game of skill, combining perfect form, tempo and balance to master. Rod and DeeDee Miller of Ankeny are a self proclaimed work in progress. “That’s why we play best ball,” Rod Miller said. The couple started playing together nearly a decade ago, shortly after they were married. After years […]
ANKENY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
ELDRIDGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Ankeny, IA
Food & Drinks
City
Davenport, IA
State
Illinois State
City
Coralville, IA
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
City
Bettendorf, IA
Davenport, IA
Food & Drinks
98.1 KHAK

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Taste of the Junction Festival Begins Friday in West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- The Taste of the Junction Festival begins Friday in West Des Moines. The first part of the festival, called "The Junction Speaks" will happen Friday night from 5pm-8pm at the Raccoon River Nature Lodge at 2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines. The event will feature storytelling about the history of Valley Junction and its residents as well as live jazz and refreshments. Saturday's multicultural festival will take place from 2pm to 10pm in the Historic Valley Junction featuring food vendors, local artists, live music, and more. All events are free and open to the public.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport

FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sugar Cookie#Cookie Recipes#Cookie Dough#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Food Drink#American#Cookies Dreams
cbs2iowa.com

Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff

Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Morning After - SDSU

I made a terrible mistake yesterday. I watched other college football games after Iowa’s 7-3 victory over the SDSU Jackrabbits. I got to see the way normal offenses operated with functional blocking, competent QB play, and creative playcalling. I saw runs of 10+ yards, quarterbacks with time in the pocket to throw, and teams scoring actual touchdowns. I’m serious, I saw real life touchdowns. But I felt like the younger sibling on my older brother’s birthday, watching him open all of the flashy new toys while I was stuck with the boring hand-me-downs that don’t work half the time and throw screen passes feet above my receiver’s hands.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KWQC

No injuries after structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee

Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
WAUKEE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeyes' first game brought excitement and tailgaters to Kinnick Stadium

Iowa City — Saturday afternoon, residents gathered at Kinnick Stadium for University of Iowa's (UI) Hawkeye Football Game. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals about how they're gearing up for the game. We're here to watch the Hawks win.", said Des Moines resident, Blake Bogenrief. "We're getting prepared by,...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Elegant car show with a cause

Rich Collins, the Des Moines Concourse d’Elegance Committee Co-Chair and Christina McCleary, Children’s Cancer Connection Event Manager share the details. Des Moines Concours d’Elegance is September 11 from 10 am to 4 pm at John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Find schedule at desmoinesconcours.com.
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy