Ankeny, IA

Fareway plans its third Ankeny grocery store, opening in 2025

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Ankeny is getting its third Fareway.

The grocer plans to open a new 21,000-square-foot store on the northwest corner of Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Weigel Drive on the city's far northwest side, spokesperson Emily Toribio told the Des Moines Register.

Fareway plans to begin designing the grocery store in the coming months with a tentative opening in 2025.

That area of Ankeny is continuing to expand with housing and a new elementary school under construction near the planned Fareway. But the area lacks a grocery store, with the closest on the other side of the city.

"Due to the growth in Ankeny and the surrounding area, we continue to look for opportunities to best serve area residents with additional locations," Toribio said.

Fareway has two other locations in Ankeny: 109 Southeast Oralabor Road on the south side and 3205 North Ankeny Boulevard on the north side.

The company has been expanding in recent months by building new stores in Clive, West Des Moines and the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. More stores are on the way in Granger, Waukee and also Bondurant, where the Brick Street Market and Café will be converted into a Fareway.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

