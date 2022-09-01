ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!

During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 531 new COVID cases, no deaths on Labor Day. Fewest positive tests since March.

New Jersey health officials on Labor Day reported no deaths and another 531 confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest daily case count since March 21. The state’s rate of transmission on Monday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Swedesboro, NJ
City
Glassboro, NJ
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Woolwich Township, NJ
City
Union, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days

New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn

A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Income Housing#Linus Realestate
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 5, 2022

Campus Town at The College of New Jersey will host DogFest Tri-States 2022 on Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event -- previously known as DogFest Philly-New Jersey -- benefits Canine Companions, a national organization that works to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient. These service dogs make a “profound impact” through the jobs they do like opening doors, picking up dropped items and alerting to sounds.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say

A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy