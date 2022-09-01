ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews

It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Everything from handcrafts to hamburgers at Woodstock-New Paltz craft fair

NEW PALTZ – The semi-annual Woodstock-New Paltz craft fair at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz is being held this Labor Day weekend and its an opportunity to hear live music, browse through tents and booths full of handcrafted – jewelry, paintings, clothing, chairs, tables, you-name-it. It’s also a place to enjoy all kinds of food, from hamburgers to Jamaican specialties, homemade chocolates, and maple donuts.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers

A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

End of an Era! Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing After 40 Years

It's the end of an era in Kingston, New York. Just last week we told you about one of Kingston's landmark restaurants/bars hitting the real estate market and now we have more of an understanding as to why. According to a post on Facebook, the man behind Zenon's, Zenon Christoforou, has announced that the restaurant is not only for sale, but he has decided to close for good.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo

In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County

Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Proposal for mixed-use building in Beacon reactivated

A proposal to construct a mixed-use building in Beacon that originally was presented before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and then put on hold has been reactivated. Developer Hudson Todd LLC is asking for approvals to construct a three-story mixed-use building with 5,980 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There would be 18 apartments on the upper floors, nine market rate and nine in the affordable category.
BEACON, NY
Times Herald-Record

The Jet Set tiki bar, restaurant to take off Sept. 2 along Newburgh waterfront

Walking under the thatched awning of the Jet Set is like teleporting to the tropics. Tropical flowers and leaves adorn the wallpaper surrounding the interior entrance of this new spot on the Newburgh waterfront. A long bar with a bamboo ceiling and black bar top line the left wall. There's bamboo and tiki inspired art throughout, including vintage tiki art, tropical bird statues and, of course, tiki statues. There are light fixtures that resemble bubbles in the interior bar area and others reminiscent of birds in one of the seating areas. Authentic 1950s-era furniture is scattered throughout.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Two fall rallies offer historic routes through Catskills

Historic Automobile Endurance Runs, LLC, is offering two car rallies through the heart of the Catskill Mountains for automotive enthusiasts who love to drive their cars of any age on rural country and mountain roads, through hamlets and farmlands and over historic covered bridges. The rallies are created and organized by rally master, artist and historian Robert Selkowitz of Shokan.
SHOKAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Size of Napanoch fire shrinking

NAPANOCH – The forest fire that has been burning for a week in the Napanoch area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve is getting smaller. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said late Friday it is currently estimated at 163 acres in size, down from the 270 acres burning just two days ago.
NAPANOCH, NY

