Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hello Gr MOMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $445.33 million.

• Twin Disc TWIN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Methode Electronics MEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $286.35 million.

• SecureWorks SCWX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Toro TTC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brady BRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $332.24 million.

• Science Applications Intl SAIC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Signet Jewelers SIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Duluth Holdings DLTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $156.21 million.

• J.Jill JILL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $162.40 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $486.04 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $96.67 million.

• Lands' End LE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $343.34 million.

• GMS GMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Tuniu TOUR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Patterson Cos PDCO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Campbell Soup CPB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Ciena CIEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $904.66 million.

• Genesco GCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $546.43 million.

• Hormel Foods HRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Weibo WB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $441.00 million.

• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nano Dimension NNDM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ncino NCNO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $97.46 million.

• PagerDuty PD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $88.13 million.

• Smartsheet SMAR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HashiCorp HCP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $102.29 million.

• JOANN JOAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $453.75 million.

• Quanex Building Prods NX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Charles & Colvard CTHR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• Farmer Bros FARM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $110.90 million.

• Tilly's TLYS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oxford Industries OXM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ooma OOMA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lululemon Athletica LULU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Calavo Growers CVGW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $332.50 million.

• Broadcom AVGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.56 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.

• Skillful Craftsman EDTK is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

