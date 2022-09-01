ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die

Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
Daily News

NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official

The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
NJ.com

Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial

A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
Daily Voice

Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire

A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
hudsoncountyview.com

Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed

Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed after residents began pushing for a virtual and hybrid option to be involved. Without any formal announcement, the city added livestream links to Tuesday’s caucus meeting and Thursday’s regular session on the city council portion of their website.
talkofthesound.com

Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman

WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
NJ.com

My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!

During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
NJ.com

Family of man killed by police seeks justice | Opinion

For almost 20 months, the family of Carl Dorsey III has waited for an update about the results of the investigation into the killing of their family member, who undercover Newark Police detective Rod Simpkins fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2021. In March of 2021, the family’s attorney, a former...
