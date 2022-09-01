Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theobserver.com
REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die
Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
Students’ mental health goes to the head of the class for Jersey City school district
The psyche of the American student has never been more fragile, according to parents, experts and most studies on the effects of the coronavirus school shutdown on children. With that in mind, the Jersey City public school district is taking steps to help its student body bounce back strong now that a sense of normalcy has returned.
NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official
The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Newark celebrates peace at anti-violence event co-hosted by Queen Latifah
Having lived in Newark all her life, Ayeshia Horton says she has lost far too many loved ones to violence. It is a pain like no other, Horton says, and one she hopes no one else will ever have to live through. “I have literally seen my family gunned down...
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
Mobile shower trailer rolls into Newark, a ‘spa-like’ experience for homeless individuals
Archangel Raphael’s Mission parks a silver trailer equipped with two private bathrooms at Peter Francisco Park in Newark once a month to offer free showers to homeless individuals. Archangel Raphael’s Mission recently expanded its hygiene services. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial
A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire
A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
hudsoncountyview.com
Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed
Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed after residents began pushing for a virtual and hybrid option to be involved. Without any formal announcement, the city added livestream links to Tuesday’s caucus meeting and Thursday’s regular session on the city council portion of their website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman
WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!
During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
Family of man killed by police seeks justice | Opinion
For almost 20 months, the family of Carl Dorsey III has waited for an update about the results of the investigation into the killing of their family member, who undercover Newark Police detective Rod Simpkins fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2021. In March of 2021, the family’s attorney, a former...
7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze
Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2