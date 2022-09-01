The 2022 United Way of the Pennyrile will officially kick off the fall United Way campaign with a breakfast on September 22nd. According to a news release, campaign co-chairs Lucas Stagner and Whitney Stewart will get things under at 7:30 a.m. that morning at AW Watts Senior Center in Hopkinsville and everyone is invited to attend. Funds raised from this campaign will fund 47 different programs offered by the 19 United Way partner agencies in Caldwell, Christian, Todd and Trigg Counties.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO