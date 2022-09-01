Read full article on original website
Woman reports robbery on North Drive
A woman reported a robbery in the parking lot of the Brickyard Plaza on North Drive Friday night. The victim told Hopkinsville police that she gave a woman a ride and that woman then took her wallet under the threat of violence and fled the scene. The incident is being...
Three found dead at Henderson County home
Three people were shot dead during an incident Saturday night in Henderson County. Kentucky State Police is investigating and say it happened at a location on KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community. A news release says when troopers and deputies arrived, they observed two victims outside of the...
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
Man on scooter injured in hit and run accident
A hit and run accident late Friday night at Glass Avenue and North Elm Street injured a man riding an electric scooter. The Hopkinsville police collision report says two vehicles were stopped on North Elm facing northbound when the rear one went around the other and disregarded the stop sign.
Brockman named Ky. League of Cities Employee of the Year
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating a prestigious award won by one of their own as Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman was named the Kentucky League of Cities Employee of the Year. Brockman joins Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner and former Hopkinsville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery in earning the...
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after striking deer in Trigg County
A motorcycle versus deer accident Friday morning in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital. Sheriff Aaron Acree says the man was traveling westbound on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection with New Hope Road when a deer crossed into his path and he was unable to avoid striking it.
Road closure planned on Empire Road in Christian Co. next week
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along Empire Road in Christian County, starting Tuesday morning. According to a news release, this closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 1296 between KY 1348 and Carl William Road and motorists will not be able to access that section of KY 1296.
CCPS postpones consolidating high school athletics, extra-curriculars
The Christian County Public School System will be holding off on planned ‘farewell year’ for the athletic teams and extra-curricular organizations, as the process for the consolidated high school has been delayed. According to a news release, the decisions to combine those areas of the school was set...
Cecil Hammond
(Age 78, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Tuesday September 6th at 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial to follow in Boyd Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
Super load to move from riverport to Hopkinsville Sunday
After Saturday’s attempt was postponed, another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Sunday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The third of five 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
Another super load to slow traffic Labor Day morning
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says another ‘superload’ will slow traffic this morning as it makes its way from Eddyville to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The fourth of six 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads was scheduled to leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
Sharon Grove Park to host annual Labor Day fish fry and auction
Sharon Grove Park will host its annual Labor Day fish fry fundraiser and auction Monday. Todd Fiscal Court Magistrate Billy Bryant says it all gets started at 11 a.m. and there will be something everyone likes to eat for a donation to the upkeep of the park. The park has...
United Way of the Pennyrile kicks off fundraising campaign September 22
The 2022 United Way of the Pennyrile will officially kick off the fall United Way campaign with a breakfast on September 22nd. According to a news release, campaign co-chairs Lucas Stagner and Whitney Stewart will get things under at 7:30 a.m. that morning at AW Watts Senior Center in Hopkinsville and everyone is invited to attend. Funds raised from this campaign will fund 47 different programs offered by the 19 United Way partner agencies in Caldwell, Christian, Todd and Trigg Counties.
Hoptown Harvest Festival returns downtown this month
The City of Hopkinsville is bringing the fourth annual Hoptown Harvest Festival back to downtown Hopkinsville the weekend of September 23. According to a news release, it all beings September 23 with the Founders Square Fest: A Farm to Table event, where each ticketed guest will receive a gourmet locally sourced meal—tickets are $75 per person. The Downtown Farmers Market Vintage Arts and Craft Fair opens at 11 a.m. where attendees can shop through handcrafted jewelry, soaps, artwork, décor, doors hangers, home-baked food and much more while enjoying food and beverages.
Todd Fiscal Court keeps tax rates the same, approves incentive for Delavan
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning approved an ordinance keeping the property tax rate the same and approved an incentive plan for Delavan Pumps as they move into the old Marsh Building in Elkton. Todd County will rebate half of the revenue from the 1 percent occupational tax created by...
The Hopkinsville Tigers pick up their first win of the season
The Hopkinsville Tigers were on the road Friday night as they traveled to Princeton to take on the Caldwell Co. Tigers. The Tigers scored on their first offensive series of the night in route to a 42 to 6 win over The Tigers. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap……
