Hello Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

 4 days ago
Hello Gr MOMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hello Gr beat estimated earnings by 32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was down $104.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.23 0.26 0.31 0.32

EPS Actual 0.31 0.22 0.42 0.39

Revenue Estimate 466.52M 567.96M 573.63M 558.01M

Revenue Actual 496.60M 576.57M 583.42M 568.68M

To track all earnings releases for Hello Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

