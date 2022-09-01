Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik Buterin poll reveals community want 5-letter .eth domain name for $100
A Twitter poll by Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has revealed that around 50% of the crypto community think the fair price for a 5-letter .eth domain name for 100 years is less than $100. According to responses from the community, the “under $100” price is the best because it would...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ refutes allegations of company’s ties to China, LUNA Classic pumps 2,400%
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 2 includes CZ saying that Binance is not incorporated in China, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade scheduled for Sept. 22 and U.S. regulators proposing amendments for large hedge fund reporting. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CZ denies claims that Binance is in ‘the pocket of...
cryptoslate.com
What is CC0, and why will it change the NFT market?
As the NFT industry becomes more formalized, with major artists, studios and brands involved, the space has been grappling with how best to protect intellectual property. For example, Bored Ape Yacht Club retains a strict IP usage and has taken people to court while CryptoKitties uses the NFT License. Until recently, it seemed that NFT projects would try to follow IP precedent from Web2.0, but a different approach has started getting more adoption.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin’s realized price shows a bottom could be forming
Determining a market bottom requires looking at various different sets of data. However, when it comes to Bitcoin, there are two frequently used on-chain metrics that have historically acted as solid indicators of its price bottom — realized price and the MVRV ratio. Realized price calculates the average price...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Celsius expects to receive $70M loan repayment to fund operations beyond November
Crypto lender Celsius expects $70 million from loan repayments that will extend its runway cost beyond November. The cash flow forecast submitted by Celsius during the bankruptcy hearing on Sept. 1 disclosed that the company will record an inflow of about $70 million from repayment of USD-denominated loans. The loans...
cryptoslate.com
World Economic Forum weighs in on CBDC adoption and DLT use cases
World Economic Forum (WEF) published its dynamic take on CBDCs in a blog post titled, “What are central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)?” on August 31, following The Reserve Bank of Australia’s central bank’s (RBA) plans to launch a CBDC pilot project. On 9 August, The Reserve...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining hash rate spikes 60% despite plummeting revenue per terra hash
The Bitcoin mining hash rate spiked as high as 298.5134 EH/s on September 4, marking a +60% spike in 24 hours. Founder of fintech research firm Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, commented that the surging hash rate posted a new all-time high for the leading cryptocurrency. Far from being an outlier,...
Comments / 0