Economy

What is CC0, and why will it change the NFT market?

As the NFT industry becomes more formalized, with major artists, studios and brands involved, the space has been grappling with how best to protect intellectual property. For example, Bored Ape Yacht Club retains a strict IP usage and has taken people to court while CryptoKitties uses the NFT License. Until recently, it seemed that NFT projects would try to follow IP precedent from Web2.0, but a different approach has started getting more adoption.
Research: Bitcoin’s realized price shows a bottom could be forming

Determining a market bottom requires looking at various different sets of data. However, when it comes to Bitcoin, there are two frequently used on-chain metrics that have historically acted as solid indicators of its price bottom — realized price and the MVRV ratio. Realized price calculates the average price...
MARKETS
#Mining Equipment#Web3#Ethereum Pos#The Ethereum Merge#Polygon
Celsius expects to receive $70M loan repayment to fund operations beyond November

Crypto lender Celsius expects $70 million from loan repayments that will extend its runway cost beyond November. The cash flow forecast submitted by Celsius during the bankruptcy hearing on Sept. 1 disclosed that the company will record an inflow of about $70 million from repayment of USD-denominated loans. The loans...
MARKETS
World Economic Forum weighs in on CBDC adoption and DLT use cases

World Economic Forum (WEF) published its dynamic take on CBDCs in a blog post titled, “What are central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)?” on August 31, following The Reserve Bank of Australia’s central bank’s (RBA) plans to launch a CBDC pilot project. On 9 August, The Reserve...
MARKETS

