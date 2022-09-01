ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Hickman softball is reveling in finding its identity early in 2022

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1at6_0hdoSJn600

Trailing Boonville 6-2 in the bottom of the third inning, Hickman softball was backed up in one of its first games of the season.

The Pirates tagged the Kewpies for three runs in the first, two in the second and one more in the third.

That made it all the more impressive when the 10-7 Hickman win went final. The Kewpies overcame their early struggles. How did they do that, exactly?

"I don't have an answer for you, I'm being really honest," Hickman coach Courtney Haskell said. "Seventeen runs in a high school game is quite a bit."

The team is still moving toward finding its identity through the early parts of the 2022 season to find what makes the Kewpies successful.

Around Columbia, Rock Bridge returns every player from last year's squad, Battle has a new head coach in Ashanti Caine and Father Tolton eyes younger players to fill the shoes of the seniors it graduated around its returning stars.

Hickman has six seniors on its team this year, and they're mixed with young players who bring their own talent to the fold.

That was on display after a rocky start against Boonville.

"We had some uncharacteristic errors," Haskell said. "But they settled down."

The Kewpies cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the third and tied the game at 6 in the fourth. A four-run fifth made it 10-6 Hickman in a flash.

Almost as soon as the deficit came, it was gone — even if Haskell wasn't exactly sure what led to that flip.

"We're trying still, I think, to figure ourselves out," Haskell said.

It's the kind of thing that deserves a closer look from the coaches, which the Hickman staff will find time for more dissection after its game against Monroe City on Wednesday.

That caps an early slate of the season that included a tournament appearance at the Leadoff Classic in Troy. There, Hickman fell to Macon, Fort Zumwalt South and Winfield, but picked up a win against Liberty.

That led to the home opener against Boonville, where players from every class played a part in the win.

Freshman Mylee McMichael smacked a two-RBI triple to cut the Boonville lead to 6-5. She also drove in fellow freshman Ava Hansen for the go-ahead run in the fifth on an RBI single.

Junior Ella Grant was the player who tied the game at 6. Seniors Lucy Hurtado and Adlen Baker combined to drive in the final three runs of the game.

"They're starting to figure it out," Haskell said of the late-game surge. "They're going to have to do it sooner, but they're fun to be around. They smile and laugh a lot."

That process continues with the next challenge for Hickman, which comes in the shape of a road trip. Four of the Kewpies' next five games after Wednesday are on the road.

That stretch ends in Columbia on Sept. 13 when Hickman travels to Battle.

Haskell said she wouldn't describe her team as experienced entering the season, but that puts the onus on the seniors to be at the top of their game.

"I'm working on just becoming as good as I can possibly be," Baker said. "Also learning how to gain the respect of the underclassmen."

There is a good number of players Baker and the seniors can command respect from, as there are nine underclassmen on Hickman's varsity roster this season. There are four juniors, too.

So far, the seniors like what they see – especially as the team grows throughout the fall.

"We have a pretty young varsity," Baker said. "But I think we are looking pretty good."

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

