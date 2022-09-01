Building addition brings new entryway, wing of classrooms to Rock Bridge Elementary School

There now is more space at Rock Bridge Elementary School and no need for trailers.

The excitement about the building addition has been clear since the first day of school last week, says Principal Ryan Link.

"It has been great to have the additional space," Link said. "The rooms are very nice, and the kids and staff have been excited to be in the new space."

There's another benefit to the addition, Link said.

"One of the most positive things is we no longer have kids in trailers," Link said.

Not so long ago, the school had six trailers that served as classrooms, he said.

The new addition includes the school's new main entryway, with a secure vestibule and the main office, Link said. There's also a room for the school nurse.

The new wing has eight classrooms, including a music room, Link said.

There's another small addition at the back of the school with a small gym for additional physical education classes, a book room, and a multipurpose room for music and art serving as overflow for the cafeteria.

This is seventh addition to the school and probably its final one, Link said. The school is now the size of some of the district's largest elementary schools.

The addition enlarged the building by 16,588 square feet, making the school cover a footprint of 66,655 square feet.

When it was built in 1957, the building wasn't part of Columbia Public Schools, Link said.

The first addition to the building was in 1967, when it became part of CPS, Link said.

With the addition came changes in school boundaries.

CPS officials joined the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and school personnel Wednesday afternoon for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tours were given to people in attendance.

The cost of the building addition was $6.2 million, part of a 2018 school bond issue approved by voters.

Other features include kitchen and restroom renovations, as well as space to support services in speech, psychology, counseling and English learners.

There was renovation of the ground-source heating and cooling. Stormwater improvements were made to protect Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. The project planted native trees and shrubs.

The new features also include passenger loading and unloading zones, universal design for better accessibility, an accessible play area, and an outdoor classroom pathway.

