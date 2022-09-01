Torn-up lawns and stressed plants can be caused by grubs. What to do?

Have you ever dug into your garden or grass to find curly little white creatures wiggling around?

They’re grubs, and they look harmless. But under the right conditions, some of them can cause havoc to your lawn.

Grubs are the larvae of a number of insects, including Japanese beetles, May/June beetles, European chafers and northern masked chafers, said Kristin Krokowski, commercial horticulture educator at UW-Madison Extension Waukesha County. Some grubs can burrow under your lawn and snack on the roots of your turf before they turn into their adult form, she said.

The good news is that they aren’t likely to be a big problem for most homeowners this year.

“I think this will be a better than average year because the life cycle of the grub happens in two different years.

“Last summer we were really dry and there were some levels of drought. Beetles like to lay their eggs in good moist turf. Because most of our lawns were dormant when they laid their eggs, they didn’t thrive,” she said.

But it’s not unusual to have grubs. and some grubs are even beneficial. said Patrick "PJ" Liesch, Extension entomologist and director of the UW Insect Diagnostic Lab in Madison, (aka The Wisconsin Bug Guy).

“Most folks are going to have some grubs in their lawns. But if you have a strong and robust lawn, you won’t even notice them,” he said.

But when there are high numbers of grubs in a lawn, they can cause damage.

“Then they are snipping off bits of root material to feed on. If enough damage is done, the turf starts to turn brown. You start to get irregular brownish patches,” he said.

“The caveat is that there are a lot of other things that can cause brown patches. You can’t just say ‘I have grubs.’ There can be other explanations,” he said, and added that they include dogs urinating on a lawn, herbicide damage and other insects.

Some of the damage seen on lawns this time of year starts with grubs but ends up with animals digging into the lawns for the grubs, Krokowski said.

“When grubs start eating the turf, it turns brown. … The grass now has no roots, so it can’t get nutrients. What happens next is that animals come for grubs underneath the grass and they try to eat them. The animals digging it up makes it a bigger mess,” she said.

Grubs look a lot alike

if you think you may have a grub problem, you should first confirm it, Liesch said.

“You really have to go to those areas, take a shovel, and do some digging to see if you do find grubs,” he said.

If you see a high number of grubs, the next step is to find out what kind of grubs they are, Liesch said.

“The tricky part is that most of our white grubs are going to look basically the same,” although they may vary in size, he said.

If a grub is large enough, the homeowner has a good magnifying glass and knows what to look for, then he or she can identify the grubs.

The way to tell them apart is to look at the hair-like structures and spines at their posterior ends, which is called the raster pattern, he said.

Because trying to ID grubs isn’t feasible for most homeowners, they often send their grubs to Liesch to identify.

“That happens very regularly. In a typical year I get 2,400 to 2,500 samples from around the state. I encourage folks to do that. If you collect and send me a grub in the mail, I can look at it and give you a definite ID. That helps greatly,” he said.

Treating for grubs is tricky

Once you know what you are dealing with, you can decide how to handle the issue.

“When it comes to turf, everyone is going to have a different mindset and philosophy as to how they want their yard to look. And while some homeowners are very particular about their lawns, and will have a very low tolerance for insects, others are not as particular,” he said.

Those who have healthy lawns and can handle some minor imperfections can take a wait-and-see approach until next spring, or they can try treating their lawns with a nonchemical approach.

This approach includes proper watering, fertilizing and mowing techniques to encourage deep root growth. Then, in September lawns can be reseeded if needed.

For those who can’t tolerate an imperfect lawn, chemicals can be used, and there is still time to take a curative approach, as these types of treatments can be done until September or October depending on what kind of grubs you have, Liesch said.

Another way to get rid of grubs is to take a preventative approach — but it’s too late in the season to do that this year as the chemicals have to be applied between May and June or July depending on the species of grubs, he said.

Unfortunately, the curative approach doesn’t work as well as the preventative approach.

“September and October are key windows for grubs. They have been growing for a couple of months and now they have gotten bigger. They eat more and cause more damage. They are simply harder to kill.

“The products we use for curative control tends to not work as well in general. They take out 60 to 70% of the grubs. Preventative measures are close to 100%.

“When you use the chemical treatments in the preventative approach, they are ideally applied when they (the grubs) are small. The tiny grubs are kind of wimpy, so they are much easier to kill,” he said.

He added that a caveat to using preventive treatments is that you may be applying chemicals to your lawn when you don’t even know if they are needed.

“You are just putting an insecticide out there in the environment,” he said.

Killing all the pollinators

Krokowski said the problem with using chemicals is that they don’t just kill the grubs.

“A lot of the products you will use will affect the pollinators. The chemical options should be used carefully and as needed. There are a lot of good things in your soil you don’t want to kill.

“You should only be worried when there are high populations of grubs. That would be 10 to 15 grubs per square foot. That’s a lot of grubs.

“I lost 30% of my backyard about two years ago. It took a lot to reestablish it. … I had to balance my need for my lawn not to be dead with the use of herbicides. I needed one that would take care of the grubs from Japanese beetles, and the only one I could find had an impact on bees. That was a serious decision for me because we have honeybees and bumblebees on our farm,” she said.

These chemicals should be watered in as directed, Krokowski said.

“Every single product that kills grubs has to be watered in. If it doesn’t get watered into the roots, it doesn’t work. They all need a half-inch of water. I saw some products that said they had to be watered in within 24 hours. And you can’t let pets or kids on the turf” after you apply the chemicals.

“I applied a granular product. I think the granular products are the easiest to apply. I did it right before a rainstorm. But the storm only gave one-tenth inch of rain, so I had to water it in in the next 24 hours," she said.

If you have a serious grub problem and you do nothing, the grubs will eventually turn into beetles and sprout wings. And then you and those who live near you will have a different problem.

Krokowski sees the Japanese beetles as the most problematic.

“They’re common this time of year. You could have no lawn at all and still have Japanese beetles. They are the biggest problem. They are one of the few bugs most people know about and can identify. They are all over the place and they eat everything. They are the superstars when it comes to bugs.

“The Japanese beetles eat 350 different species of plants. They’re not picky. They can decimate some of our favorite things like our crab apple trees, raspberries, roses and other things we prize.

“If you have food in your garden, they will come to the buffet from quite a distance. We used to recommend pheromone traps. They were bags with pheromones in them. They might kill a lot of beetles, but the beetles will also fly from quite a distance for the pheromones. These things will pull more Japanese beetles into your yard,” she said.

Trying to regrow the grass

Karen Samelson, who lives in Milwaukee, said she has been dealing with grubs since last year, but because her lawn is fairly healthy it hasn’t been a big problem.

“It happened last fall. I went out to my yard one morning and a whole section of the yard was dug up. ... I thought it was because I had put grass seed down. But then it happened again and it looked like something had cut out the sod and flipped it back.”

She said she talked to other homeowners in her area who had the same problem and the information pointed to animals hunting for grubs. Damage was confined to two spots in her yard that each measured about 4-foot square, she said.

Because she didn’t want to use chemicals, she continued to work on keeping her lawn healthy, and she reseeded again in spring.

But she once again saw grubs.

“I don’t want to use any chemicals. My yard is very small here in Bay View. I have a couple of places where the grass hasn’t grown back, but it didn’t seem like there were enough grubs that it needed to be dealt with by using chemicals,” she said.

