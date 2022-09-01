ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime area food truck Nana's Kitchen is now Dana's Kitchen

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
When Dana Carpenter purchased a long-time St. Cloud-area food truck business, she only had to change one letter to make the name her own.

As of summer 2021, Nana's Kitchen became Dana's Kitchen. Nana's Kitchen had been in the St. Cloud food scene for almost two decades. Carpenter knew the owners, she said

"We'd always told them we were interested in it, and they were finally ready to sell last year and to retire," she said. "Opportunity came, and we took it."

She's spent almost two decades herself in the food industry, Carpenter said, working in catering, restaurants and also manufacturing. She'd always aimed to have her own restaurant, but her eight kids have kept her busy. A food truck (often staffed by some of her children) seemed to be the solution.

Carpenter said she loves that the food truck lets her move her business around and lets her meet people. And she said her kids seem to love the food truck, too.

"We're a big foodie family," she said.

Much of the menu has remained, including the burgers and hand-dipped cheese curds, but other things (like chicken tacos) have been added on. The menu will also fluctuate depending on the event, which Carpenter said is a result of her catering mindset.

Carpenter also wants customers to know she strives to provide affordable, family-friendly prices because she knows what it's like trying to feed several children at a festival.

Eventually, she'd like to add another trailer to her operation, Carpenter said.

