Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud movie theaters participating in National Cinema Day, offering $3 showings

By Times staff report
 4 days ago
On Saturday, two movie theaters in the St. Cloud area will be offering $3 showings and deals on drinks and snacks as part of National Cinema Day.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens, according to reporting by USA Today. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

The $3 fee doesn't include tax or online and third-party ticketing fees.

Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park and Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring are participating in the nationwide event Saturday. Here's what is showing at these Central Minnesota theaters:

Parkwood Cinema , Waite Park

Along with $3 movie tickets, Parkwood Cinema is offering $3 regular-sized fountain beverages and $2.50 hot dogs (prices don't include tax).

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (reissue)
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
  • Gigi & Nate
  • The Blob (1958)
  • The Invitation
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing
  • Breaking
  • Orphan: First Kill
  • Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (subtitled or dubbed)
  • Beast
  • Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Fall
  • Bullet Train
  • DC League of Super-Pets
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • The Black Phone
  • Elvis

A full list of showtimes can be found here.

Quarry Cinema, Cold Spring

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (reissue)
  • DC League of Super-Pets
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Top Gun: Maverick

A full list of showtimes can be found here.

