Former Pickerington teacher pleads guilty to theft of $14K

A former Pickerington High School Central teacher has agreed to repay more than $14,000 he stole from the school robotics club he once oversaw.

Since resigning Feb. 2 amid allegations he stole $14,822 that should have gone to the PHS Central Tiger Tech robotics club he supervised, Levon J. Thomas has surrendered his educator's license and won't be permitted to teach in Ohio again, according to his attorney, Mark Collins.

On Aug. 31, the 40-year-old Thomas also pleaded guilty in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court to a fifth-degree felony theft charge stemming from incidents that Pickerington Schools officials said took place from November 2016 to December 2021.

In addition to his client’s admission of guilt, Collins said after the hearing Thomas would repay the full $14,822 and that Thomas accepted Judge Richard Berens’ sentence of five years of probation and 80 hours of community service.

"I am extremely sorry," Thomas told the court. "To the Pickerington Local School District, to my family and to all those I have let down through my personal decisions − they (were) no one's decisions but my own and I plan to make full restitution through serving the community and paying back what's owed."

Thomas was an engineering and technology teacher who was hired by the district in June 2006.

The thefts came to light while he was on leave from the district in January 2022.

According to Pickerington Schools Treasurer Ryan Jenkins, while Thomas was off work, the district received entry-fee checks totaling $2,030 from schools for a robotics tournament that was to be held at Central the next month. Those checks were made payable to Thomas, rather than to the district.

A subsequent investigation by the district turned up additional thefts dating back to November 2016, Jenkins said.

According to Collins, Thomas initially took the money because he was suffering from mental health issues stemming from a recent cancer diagnosis that "took him to a dark place."

Thomas said he took funds two additional times because he was afraid the first theft would be discovered if he didn't conceal the later entry checks.

"I am seeing a therapist currently to kind of work out a lot of the trauma between medical issues and loss in family that just compounded and, I feel, did not put me in a very good place to make wise decisions," Thomas said. "But that is not an excuse. I am here today to take responsibility for my actions."

No one from the district was present at the court hearing. However, Dolly Jones, a victims’ advocate for the Fairfield County Prosecutor's Office, read a statement from Jenkins.

In it, Jenkins said the district suffered "genuine regret and embarrassment" as a result of Thomas' thefts, and the incidents "cast a pall over the teaching profession as a whole."

He said Thomas "should be held to the highest standards of morality as he deals daily with children," but also said district officials "understand that at the end of the day, (Thomas) is a fallible human being who makes mistakes every day like every other human being."

"We are not interested in seeing (Thomas) incarcerated or expunged from society," Jenkins wrote. "Rather, we ask that Mr. Thomas make restitution to the district for all funds he misappropriated.

"We also sincerely hope that he gets the assistance he needs to deal with the precedent issues that precipitated his poor choices."

Since his resignation, Thomas has held a tech-sector job that does not involve handling finances, Collins said.

Thomas faced up to 12 months in prison and a maximum fine of up to $2,500.

However, Berens noted that Thomas had no prior criminal record.

In addition to agreeing to make full restitution and continue with mental health counseling, the judge ordered Thomas to complete his community service by Jan. 5 and to appear that day for a probation review hearing.

If Thomas fails to comply with the terms of his sentence, Berens said he would be sent to the Fairfield County Jail for 30 days.

"You will not be able to follow through in the career that I'm sure you had worked so hard to establish, but you did breach trust that was put in you," Berens said. "You have no prior criminal history.

"You're an otherwise law-abiding, productive individual that's used some poor judgment. You compounded the problem by continuing on with it."

