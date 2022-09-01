'I'm feeling good everywhere.' How Crew forward Luis Diaz broke a six-month goal drought

Until Wednesday night, it had been 186 days since Luis Diaz scored a goal. It had been 151 days since he even had a shot on target.

But in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF, the Crew forward broke both droughts just minutes apart. In the 61st minute, Diaz raced up the right side after receiving a pass from defender Steven Moreira and fired a shot at Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman. Marsman made the save.

Less than five minutes later, Diaz once again found himself on a break up the right side started by a pass from Moreira. This time, a split-second hesitation before the shot fooled Marsman and left Diaz with plenty of open net for the finish.

Diaz's face immediately broke into a wide grin as he rushed toward teammate Cucho Hernandez in joy. He was so thrilled by the goal he didn't stop to engage with Hernandez; he dropped to his knees and slid along the sideline, a textbook celebration for a textbook finish.

"Amazing," Diaz said. "I feel, when I score goals, very, very happy. Hopefully, we keep going for the next game. ... This is amazing celebration. This goal is for my family, for God. I think it’s a blessing for my life, for my performance. We’ll keep going."

Since Hernandez arrived in Columbus at the beginning of July, Diaz's play has taken a large step forward. He scored his lone goal in the season opener and had no assists in the first 12 games of the season, and he made just two starts in that span. But in Hernandez's first game July 9, Diaz came on as a substitute in the second half and assisted on both Derrick Etienne Jr.'s game-tying goal and Hernandez's game-winning goal.

Diaz has been in the starting lineup every game since then and now has one goal and five assists in the 10 games since Hernandez's arrival. Wednesday, his goal made the difference for the Crew in securing a crucial three points for their playoff hopes.

"Really nice (to see Diaz score)," defender Miloš Degenek said. "Last couple of weeks, he’s had a couple of really good assists, so it’s really nice for him to score a goal. I hope he continues and then it would be really lovely to see him go to the World Cup with Costa Rica."

Crew coach Caleb Porter credits Diaz's uptick in performance to his rapidly-growing confidence.

"I just think he’s feeling good," Porter said Aug. 23. "Things have a tendency to kind of slow down, in a good way, when you’re confident and you’re getting those details right. I think he’s seeing things. He’s feeling good about his performances and his assists that he’s chipping in. I think things are really comfortable for him. He’s in a state of flow, where he’s not thinking too much."

Playing alongside Hernandez has helped. Elite goal scorers have an ability to make their teammates look better, and Hernandez's predictable movement patterns in the box have helped Diaz improve the accuracy of his crosses, which was one of the areas that previously held Diaz back.

"He’s feeling good about the fact that he’s chipping in goals and he’s getting his crosses on the money," Porter said. "We’ve talked about it so many times in here and there have been many moments I’ve had meetings with the team. It’s always, Luis is a good spot. Luis is in a good spot, but he’s gotta get the cross right. He’s gotta be more precise. He’s gotta make a better decision on where to cross. I think his understanding with Cucho is huge."

And now that Diaz is feeling confident in his passing to Hernandez and his role in the attack, it felt like it would only be only a matter of time before he broke the drought.

"I know I improved my game," Diaz said Aug. 23. "The assists, my last decision in the 18-yard box. Now, I’m feeling good everywhere."

Wednesday, the last decision Diaz made in the 18-yard box was the decision that scored him his first goal in over six months. Diaz didn't need to pass the ball to Hernandez. He knew he could handle things for himself this time.

