ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warns an epic market crash is likely - and he fears a toxic combo of inflation, unemployment, and recession

Nouriel Roubini warned the US economy faces a huge market crash and stagflationary debt crisis. The economist said inflation could spiral if the Fed doesn't raise interest rates high enough. However, rate hikes may slow growth, raise unemployment, and cause headaches for borrowers, he said. Nouriel Roubini warned investors to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
BBC

Russia blames sanctions for gas pipeline shutdown

Russia has warned that it will not resume gas supplies along a key pipeline to Europe until sanctions are lifted. Moscow has blamed Western countries for its decision not to reopen the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after it was shut for three days for maintenance. When asked if supplies would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Uk#Bbc News#The Bank Of England#Brits#Investec#Goldman Sachs
24/7 Wall St.

Stock Market Could Drop 50% Based On Ukraine War

The stock market has staged a modest rally since it dropped sharply in mid-June. Some experts believe it is a so-called bear rally and that prices will fall once more. What is rarely mentioned about the stock market is that there is a looming danger in Ukraine, based primarily on Russian attacks near the Zaporizhzhia […]
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends

September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
msn.com

The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if security and safety are at the top of your retirement checklist, America might not be the place for you. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Learn: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals Every year, the Institute for Economics and Peace releases the Global Peace Index, which ranks the nations of the world based on criteria like violent crime, internal conflict, homicides, access to weapons, political instability, violent demonstrations, terrorist activity, the population of imprisoned people, safety and security, and militarization. The United States ranks No. 129, just ahead of Brazil, Burundi, Eritrea and Palestine, but just behind Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe, Egypt and the Philippines. So, not too good to say the least. Nearly all of the safest and most secure nations on Earth are in Europe. Two are in Asia, two are islands that don't have a home continent and one is in North America -- and it isn't Mexico, which ranks eight spots behind America at No. 137. Here's a look at the safest places to retire outside the U.S.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy