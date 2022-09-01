ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loco Films Acquires San Sebastian-Bound Period Biopic ‘Il Boemo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Loco Films has acquired international sales rights to Petr Václav’s buzzed-about film “Il Boemo” which is world premiering in the official selection at the San Sebastian Film Festival .

The epic period movie sheds light on the extraordinary life of Josef Myslivecek, one of the most prolific opera composers in 18th century Italy who inspired Mozart and became his friend.

Speaking of the film, Václav’ said he “did everything I could in order to understand the daily life of Josef Mislivecek, his work, his social interactions, his feelings and opinions he could have had.”

The Czech director said that since the “archives on Myslivecek were not abundant, (he) studied the lives of other composers, especially that of Mozart (…) read all possible correspondences, memoirs and books of travels in Italy, written in the 18th century.” Vaclav also worked with leading experts on the life and works of Mysliveček, notably the American musicologist Daniel E. Freeman and Czech musical historian Stanislav Bohadlo.

Loco’s Laurent Danielou and Arnaud Godart said they believed that “viewers will be fascinated by the beauty and the grace of the film, and this incredible story revealing to the world one the greatest opera composer, friend of Mozart, but who remains unknown till now, in the extraordinary setting in the the 18th century Italy.”

Produced by Jan Macola at Mimesis Film, "Il Boemo" will be released by Pilot Film in Czech theaters on Oct. 20.

