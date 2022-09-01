ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has finally been revealed to the world through its official trailer which was released today. And while we’ve been updating you with everything we can ahead of the show’s reveal, we’ve now got full confirmation of the cars involved in Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s trip across […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CARS
Grand Tour Nation

James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming

James May recently teased the return of his Prime Video cooking show, ‘Oh Cook’, so I thought it would be rather fitting to revisit an interview he had with BT.com where he discussed the differences between filming a show in a kitchen and filming a car show. The Grand Tour presenter was reportedly involved in […] The post James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TV SHOWS
Grand Tour Nation

Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed

It was recently leaked by an inside source that James May was in an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour, according to The Sun. May was rushed to hospital and underwent various scans, including a brain scan which thankfully came back ok but he did have a broken rib. May recently […] The post Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Wilman
Person
Richard Hammond
Person
James
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
Person
James May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Grand Tour
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now

A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. Wilman took to his Instagram to share the video with the caption: “Coming soon(ish) to a telly near you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Wilman (@andy.wilman) It starts […] The post The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TV & VIDEOS
Grand Tour Nation

James May Crashed TWICE During Upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special: “A Proper Battering”

In an exclusive interview with Grand Tour Nation and other press, James May talked about the fact he crashed twice during the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour. The next episode, set in Norway, follows Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May as they drive across the country in three rally-inspired cars, but it wasn’t […] The post James May Crashed TWICE During Upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special: “A Proper Battering” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams James May Over “Massive Accident” During Upcoming Grand Tour Special

The Grand Tour’s upcoming Norway special, A Scandi Flick, will show fans their first proper look at James May’s huge crash which left him with a broken rib and a bloodied face. Hitting a wall at upwards of 40mph after a high speed run through a dark underground tunnel, the presenter slammed his head into […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams James May Over “Massive Accident” During Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan

In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special

Richard Hammond has revealed that there was an “all-out war” between him and co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour special: A Scandi Flick, as well as other rows between the trio. Clarkson, Hammond and James May recently finished filming for the episode which the trailer was just released for.  There […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eyewitness to the high-speed horror show: Aviation fan who went to the Farnborough Air Show as a teenage boy to see Britain's favourite pilot in action 70 years ago recalls in gripping detail the tragedy that cost 31 lives

The sun glistened off the fighter’s fuselage as World War II flying ace John Derry reached the peak of his climb, some 40,000 feet above the rolling Hampshire countryside. Now for the dive. He thrust the joystick forward and pushed the jet’s nose down into a steep descent through the scattered clouds.
WORLD WAR II
Grand Tour Nation

This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model

Ford has been pushing its own limits recently. Not only has it used the Mustang name on an all-electric SUV, but it’s brought back the Raptor name for the top of the range stuff. This includes the top of the range Bronco, which has been winning fans of the Blue Oval over left, right, and […] The post This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
BUYING CARS
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy