It was recently leaked by an inside source that James May was in an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour, according to The Sun. May was rushed to hospital and underwent various scans, including a brain scan which thankfully came back ok but he did have a broken rib. May recently […] The post Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO