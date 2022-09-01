ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

83-year-old man shot while driving through alley in South Austin

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YDZ9_0hdoRZdH00

83-year-old man shot while driving through alley in South Austin 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 83-year-old man was shot while driving in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the man was driving, in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue around 10:30 p.m., when someone standing in an alley fired shots.

The victim went to the 15th District police station for help and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. He was treated for a graze wound to his torso.

No arrests have been made.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in the eye in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the eye early Monday in South Shore. At about 12:44 a.m., a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said,. He was taken to U...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

River North Crime: Man shot in face drive-by on busy street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alley#Driving#Police Station#Violent Crime#West Suburban Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
PARK RIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop

A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in Loop, in critical condition

CHICAGO —  Two men were shot by a man in the Loop late Saturday night. The two men, one 37, the other 40, were near the 200 block of South Wabash Street around 12:05 a.m. having a verbal altercation with another man who was accompanied by a woman wearing all pink. The man shot both […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy