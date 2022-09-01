Northern State's Dacotah Bank Stadium settling, but no safety concerns, project team says

The lower bowl at one-year-old Dacotah Bank Stadium on the campus of Northern State University needs work because it is settling, the university has announced.

While details are limited, there has been work done on lower bowl of the stadium's west side.

"The university is collaborating with the Office of State Engineers, the facility architect and construction manager on the issue, which does not impact facility safety. A solution is being implemented that will not cause any changes to the fall schedule," according to a statement from Northern State.

University officials declined further comment.

The lower bowl is where the general admission seating is, below premium seating, suites and party decks.

A joint venture team of McCownGordon Construction and Quest Construction oversaw construction of the stadium and sports complex.

Sheri Johnson, senior vice president of marking for McCownGordon, said McCownGordon and Quest are working with the university and project team to address the issue. She said there is has been settling of what's known in the construction industry as a "slab on grade."

In structural engineering, a slab on grade is when the concrete slab that serves as the foundation is formed from a mold that's set into the ground.

CO-OP Architecture designed the stadium. CO-OP founder and owner Tom Hurlbert said there are no safety concerns and echoed the university's statement, adding that he's looking forward to the season.

The stadium, with a seating capacity of about 4,500 fans and about 7,000 overall with standing room/berm tickets, is part of an on-campus regional sports complex that cost more than $40 million. The project includes the stadium, the Kessler's Champions Club, locker rooms and Koehler Hall of Fame Softball Field.

Aberdeen Roncalli has already played a football game at Dacotah Bank Stadium this season without issues. And the Northern football team has practiced in the stadium.

Northern's first football game is tonight at 6 p.m. against Upper Iowa at Dacotah Bank Stadium.