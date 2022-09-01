Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lifelong Community Activist Bill Sell Helped Make Milwaukee a Better City
William H. “Bill” Sell made it his mission to make Milwaukee a more just, livable, and environmentally resilient place. Sell, 83, died peacefully on Sept. 1 in his Bay View home after being cared for by his son, David Sartori, and home hospice. Sell was a prominent lifelong...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s in store for the future of Lakeview Park? | Local News
RACINE — The clock is about to expire on the City of Racine’s one-year planning agreement with developers regarding the future of Lakeview Park. The future has some in the neighborhood, like Helen “Sis” Brook, extremely concerned. One of the “Let Lakeview Park Be Lakeview Park”...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Despite gray day, car show draws hundreds as group honors veterans, assists severely wounded soldiers | Local News
SOMERS – Dozens gathered for a noontime ceremony as an organization that assists severely wounded soldiers honored military veterans presently serving, those who have served and the men and woman who died for their country at the annual car show held at Petrifying Springs Park on Sunday. The Southern...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
School supply giveaway at Milwaukee’s Bruce Elementary
MILWAUKEE – The start of the school year is underground, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County chairman: Evers failed Kenosha during the 2020 riots he needs to be voted out | Columnists
Evers failed Kenosha and we all know it. The images of our city burning will forever be etched into our memory. You probably saw our former county executive Jim Krueser recently try to defend Governor Evers with a desperate op-ed in the Kenosha News. He called our attempts to highlight the complete failure by Governor Evers politically motivated. Well, let me set the record straight. It is not political — it’s personal.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses
RACINE, Wis. – Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his “Do the Right Thing Agenda.”. SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News. “Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing
KENOSHA, Wis. – Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man arrested after multiple agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Critically missing boy located
MILWAUKEE — Update: Milwaukee Police Department stated Quran Haywood was located and safe. MPD thanks everyone for their assistance. Milwaukee police ask for help finding 12-year-old Quran Haywood. The preteen was last seen near 25th and Vine Streets. Police said he has a disability and a speech impedement. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County 4-H Shooting Sports Project receives grant from NRA – West of the I
The NRA Foundation has awarded the Kenosha County 4-H Shooting Sports Project a grant totaling $4,622.80 to fund four Ruger American .22 rifles, four Smith and Wesson Victory .22 semi-auto pistols, four Daisy competition BB rifles, two competition Air Pistols, two gun cabinets, 10 spare rifle magazines, four dozen safety glasses, and trauma kit.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zoerner sues County Division of Human Resources to block release of personnel file | Local News
Republican Kenosha County Sheriff candidate David Zoerner filed a suit against the Kenosha County Division of Human Resources to block the release of information from his county personnel file after a public information request was made by the Kenosha Cares Coalition. GOP candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Half of Milwaukee residents say gun violence most important issue, survey finds
The Milwaukee Bucks 2022 Eastern conference semifinals should have focused on the team’s hopeful return to the finals, reminiscent of 2021’s historic NBA championship. But instead, the Friday night in May ended with 21 people injured from three separate shootings. The city has seen increasing gun violence for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Giant Pumpkin contest, free small pumpkins for kids at City’s Fall Festival Sept. 10 | News
Giant pumpkins fit for a princess’s coach will once again make an appearance at the 10th annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival, 11 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St. The festival features the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State adds 14 new pathways to Youth Apprenticeship offerings
MADISON—The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced this week that the state’s high school juniors and seniors will now have 14 new occupational pathways for Youth Apprenticeship. “We have to make sure our kids have apprenticeship opportunities and different pathways to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winona State dominates Rangers, but fall 1-0 on the road
Box Score KENOSHA, Wis. – The Winona State University women’s soccer team had the advantage in almost every statistical category possible in their matchup with the University of Wisconsin Parkside on Sunday, September 4, but the host Rangers were able to make a first-half goal stand up after 90 minutes , handing the Warriors a 1-0 setback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police seek public’s help in Wilson Neighborhood double shooting investigation; victims’ injuries not life threatening | Accident-and-incident
Kenosha police on Sunday continued an investigation into a double shooting reported a day earlier in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. The shootings were reported just after 5 pm, according to the Kenosha Police Department’s Facebook page. The incident occurred in the city’s Wilson Neighborhood. According to police, while officers investigated the area, they spoke with “multiple groups with little to no cooperation.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Robert Camel sought, hath ties to Racine
RACINE, Wis. – The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in the search for 33-year-old Robert Camel. Camel is wanted for a parole violation – convicted of burglary in 2013 – and has a history of not cooperating with authorities. “His previous history of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best Milwaukee-area high school football stat performers from Week 3
Best Milwaukee-area high school football stat performers from Week 3News Sports Packers Business Communities USA TODAY Obituaries E-Edition Legals. Here’s a look at Week 3 top performers based on individual stats and game summaries received through Saturday morning. For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net. Top passers from week 3. Nate...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5. Reminder:...
Comments / 0