Expiration dates, "best by" dates, "sell by" dates ... there are many kinds of labels on the products we buy, telling us when we should use something. But are they right? Sometimes, there are different sets of dates on one product, and the struggle is particularly real when it comes to timing meat purchases and use. Because meats are raw, highly perishable, and expensive, the stakes are high when it comes to determining meat freshness. The "ick" factor is also very real with meat products, too (hello, fear of pink slime). Sailing the strait between food safety and food waste can seem especially hard to manage, especially when just getting around to buying groceries can be a challenge for many over-scheduled Americans (per Food Safety and Healthline).

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO