The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Why McDonald's Stopped Selling The McGriddle
Imagine pulling up to the drive-thru of your local McDonald's on any given morning. Quickly, you fall under the spell of the mouth-watering aromas cast into your car by the fast food chain's beloved breakfast: the freshly brewed coffee, the piping hot hash browns, and the legendary McGriddle. The McGriddle,...
Papa Johns Just Scored A Touchdown With Its New Pizza
Papa Johns has been stepping up its innovation game lately. The respectful third-place fast food pizza joint, behind Domino's and Pizza Hut, has always maintained its pace as a go-to spot for those looking for a quick slice or pie. And while it has invented some new and steadfast innovations in the past, including the first pizza dipping sauce (per Eater) and the first nationwide online ordering system, both of which are staples in the fast food pizza world today.
Korean BBQ Sauce Recipe
Here at Mashed, we take our condiments very seriously. We aren't kidding — you should see our refrigerator doors! We believe there is a perfect condiment for every occasion, which is why we always have a variety of sauces on hand at any one time. You never know when you will need just the right touch to accentuate a dish's flavor. As the saying goes, you should always be prepared, right?
How Salt Bae's London Restaurant Is Really Doing
Nusret Gökçe, the reason why people suddenly felt it was okay to run salt through their arm hair to season food, is better known to the world as "Salt Bae." The pony-tailed, never-without-sunglasses chef reached rockstar status in 2017, trending on Instagram for slapping his meat and erotically seasoning each steak for an audience, per The Cut.
Lunchables Is Giving Away $50,000 — here's How To Enter
Has the beginning of the school year got you down? Are you sorry to see summer days flit by as you and your crew wake up at the crack of dawn to catch the school bus? For many parents and kids, school days come with an additional hurdle: what to pack for lunch. The morning rush coupled with the challenge of figuring out an additional to-go meal can send many parents over the edge. Lunchables — ever a popular option among the younger set — is trying to take the edge off the school lunch struggle by offering an incentive for coming up with some creative collaboration. Rule-breaking students may be especially delighted to hear that this time, they could actually be rewarded for playing with their food (via Fox 29).
Why You Should Be Freezing Your Green Beans Before Cooking Them
A green bean casserole recipe is a quintessential part of the holidays for many Americans, who relish the mixture of tender green beans, creamy sauce, and crispy fried onions to finish it all off. However, while the green beans are a key component of that dish, the add-ins amp up the flavor and serve to disguise any issues with the actual cook of the vegetables. Green beans on their own aren't always as popular a side because it can be tough to cook them to perfection — often, you'll end up with a limp end result that isn't exactly the most appetizing.
What Caused The Great Irish Potato Famine?
The Irish Potato Famine is a point in history that has been burned into collective conscious — but many people are not aware of what caused it, what it consisted of, or the many people killed by the catastrophe. As noted by Science, the potato originated in Peru between...
Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Combines Two Delicious Desserts
There is something magical about peering into an ice cream shop's freezer and seeing the vast array of colors and flavors. Seriously, it seems like every food stuff imaginable has been transformed into a type of ice cream. Do you count macaroni and cheese among your favorite dishes? Well, Van Leeuwen has a frozen dessert for you: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese French Ice Cream.
What Happened To Slice Of Sauce After Shark Tank?
How much do you hate biting into a burger only to get a big slop of ketchup on your shirt? Many people might agree that few things ruin your lunch quite like getting it on your clothes. What if there was a simple solution to that eternal problem? Well, the makers of one of the best foods we've seen on "Shark Tank" tried to provide one. The product is called Slice of Sauce and it's basically what it sounds like- – a slice of solidified condiment packed like and resembling American cheese. All the flavor you love, none of the mess you don't.
Recycled Chipotle Napkins May Be The Next Fashion Statement
In this world of highly disposable fashion, it stands to reason that someone should invent a garment made from upcycled materials. Forbes reported that back "in 1930, the average American woman owned nine outfits." Today, she has more than three times that number. Since the '80s, the emergence of what is known as "fast fashion" has meant that people have easy access to cheap, mass-produced clothing from chain stores. The result today is masses of discarded clothing that has been worn an average of seven times (via The Wall Street Journal).
The Difference Between New York Cheesecake And Its Japanese And Spanish Cousins
Even if you're a dessert lover, there are likely some surprising things you didn't know about cheesecake. Although you might think cheesecake was invented in New York, Jonathan Lord Cheesecake reveals that it was actually invented by the ancient Greeks, who made it with a mixture of flour, honey, and fresh cheese. Now, more than 4,000 years later, this creamy cake is popular in many countries across the world.
How Long Does Raw Meat Last In The Fridge?
Expiration dates, "best by" dates, "sell by" dates ... there are many kinds of labels on the products we buy, telling us when we should use something. But are they right? Sometimes, there are different sets of dates on one product, and the struggle is particularly real when it comes to timing meat purchases and use. Because meats are raw, highly perishable, and expensive, the stakes are high when it comes to determining meat freshness. The "ick" factor is also very real with meat products, too (hello, fear of pink slime). Sailing the strait between food safety and food waste can seem especially hard to manage, especially when just getting around to buying groceries can be a challenge for many over-scheduled Americans (per Food Safety and Healthline).
Stabilized Whipped Cream Recipe
If you've ever tried to top a cupcake with a swirl of whipped cream, only to have the whipped cream lose its shape and turn into something more akin to a puddle, then you're in need of this recipe for stabilized whipped cream. "Stabilized whipped cream is made with a combination of heavy cream and additional cornstarch," explains recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. "This results in a cream that is less likely to deflate." So instead of being left with "puddles" of whipped cream on top of your homemade pies, puddings, or cookies, you get to enjoy the bakery-style swirls of airy sweetness that look as good as they taste.
National Cheese Pizza Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Pizza. Just the word is enough to make your mouth water. Whether you enjoy yours with onion and pepperoni or with more unique toppings, if you are a true pizza fan then you probably know today is National Cheese Pizza Day, specifically honoring the OG version of pizza. Of course, so many of our favorite foods and beverages have a "National Day." A few fan favorites include National Taco Day, which is coming up in October, and National Ice Cream Day, which lands in July.
Classic Red Eye Gravy Recipe
You've heard of a red eye flight, but how about red eye gravy? This southern breakfast classic is a simple way to give your biscuits a little extra flavor and a little extra jolt, and thanks to this simple red eye gravy recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Erin Johnson, you too can enjoy this simple and delicious gravy with your ham and biscuits or your breakfast food of choice. "This is so simple it's barely a recipe, and uses the coffee you're probably going to be drinking at breakfast anyway," Johnson says.
Creamy Shrimp Dip Recipe
When you need to find a snack for a party, game night, book club, or backyard gathering, one of the easiest and most obvious options out there is chips and dip. This simple pairing is convenient, versatile, and easy to mindlessly snack on. Sure, you could pick up a jar of your favorite salsa, hummus, or onion dip, but anyone can do that. Why not take things to the next level? With just a few ingredients and a blender, you can surprise guests at your next get-together with this savory, indulgent creamy shrimp dip, courtesy of recipe developer Susan Olayinka, who runs the blog The Flexible Fridge.
The Unexpected Country Warheads Originated In
Growing up in the '90s was an adventure all its own. One of the most exciting activities was browsing the colorful candy aisle of the grocery store or digging through the displays at the local Blockbuster for a treat to enjoy. The decade that brought us Tamagotchis, Beanie Babies, and Furbies also bore a treasure trove of sweet indulgences like Dunkaroos, Ring Pops, Fun Dip, and of course, the popular sour candies called Warheads. Warheads were all the rage with kids and adults alike, especially those who sought thrill via sour foods that made their mouths pucker and goosebumps rise. Admit it: You can sense the invigorating, tart sting that makes your taste buds hurt from your youth while reading this.
The Easy Hack For Grating Parmesan Cheese
Few kitchen gadgets are more daunting than your cheese grater. Yes, it looks simple enough to operate: Drag the surface of the cheese against the device's teeth and — voila — it's beautifully grated. There is one caveat, however. That previous sentence (and the act of grating cheese) both involve the word "teeth" and, if truth be known, no one enjoys using an instrument that has teeth. If you've ever lost a hefty chunk of your epidermis while converting a block of cheese into manageable shreds, you are far from alone. The grater is, after all, a dangerous device. In fact, in 2015 a man was charged with assault after attacking a woman with a cheese grater (via The Hamilton Spectator).
Garlicky Grilled Zucchini Recipe
Zucchini may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, but there are ways to make it pretty palatable. Zucchini bread is everyone's standby when they find themselves "blessed" with a gift of this overabundant vegetable, but recipe developer Jennine Bryant suggests grilling it, instead. She says that this grilled zucchini dish is "fresh and full of flavor," adding that the garlic she uses "perfectly complement[s] the sweetness of the grilled zucchini." The way she likes to apply this seasoning is to rub a cut clove over the zucchini, telling us this technique "really impart[s] the flavor of the garlic."
