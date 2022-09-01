ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Annual Kipona Festival kicks off in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — The 106th Kipona Festival kicked off Saturday in Downtown Harrisburg. This event happens every Labor day weekend along the Susquehanna River, and it aims to shine a spotlight on the Native-American culture. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
James B. “Jim” Rittle (1936-2022)

James B. “Jim” Rittle, 86, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at MS Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Linda L. (Mease) Rittle, who passed away in December 2021. Jim was born in Lebanon on July 18, 1936, to the late...
We saved you a bite: Soprano’s Pizza (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
2022 Long's Park Art Festival gets underway

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Long's Park Art Festival kicked off Friday in Lancaster and will run through the weekend. The event is hosting 200 artists from 27 states. They're showing artwork in a variety of categories, including glass, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and photography. It's the 44th year for the...
Mark L. Copenhaver (1940-2022)

Mark L. Copenhaver, 82, passed away at Linden Village on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He is now reunited with his wife of 56 years, Alice (Forney) Copenhaver, whom he married on July 18, 1964. He was born in Lebanon, on March 13, 1940, to the late Klein D. and Verna...
Hometown Hero: Representative Carol Hill-Evans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday hometown heroes are asking for donations of disposable diapers. Thursday, Sept. 1 kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Month. It is an issue close to State Representative Carol Hill-Evans (D-York County) who hosts an annual collection drive in York. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Patricia M. Neidlinger (1930-2022)

Patricia M. Neidlinger, 92, of Jonestown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Neidlinger. Born in Lebanon on March 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and...
Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
Pennsylvania nursing home employees prepare for upcoming strike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After months of negotiating, nursing home employees across Pennsylvania are set to go on strike Sept. 2. The strikes will impact 14 nursing homes across the Commonwealth, including three in South Central Pa; Meadows at West Shore and Meadows at Blue Ridge in Harrisburg and Rose City Health and Rehab in Lancaster are preparing for the strike.
Fort Indiantown Gap announces possible increase in noise levels

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County is scheduled to host training in the month of September. The training could result in increased noise levels around the immediate area. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for...
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
