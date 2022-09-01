Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Annual Kipona Festival kicks off in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — The 106th Kipona Festival kicked off Saturday in Downtown Harrisburg. This event happens every Labor day weekend along the Susquehanna River, and it aims to shine a spotlight on the Native-American culture. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
lebtown.com
James B. “Jim” Rittle (1936-2022)
James B. “Jim” Rittle, 86, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at MS Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Linda L. (Mease) Rittle, who passed away in December 2021. Jim was born in Lebanon on July 18, 1936, to the late...
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Soprano’s Pizza (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
WGAL
2022 Long's Park Art Festival gets underway
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Long's Park Art Festival kicked off Friday in Lancaster and will run through the weekend. The event is hosting 200 artists from 27 states. They're showing artwork in a variety of categories, including glass, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and photography. It's the 44th year for the...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania labor advocates push for changes aimed at bolstering working conditions
(WITF) – Pennsylvania labor advocates are offering state lawmakers a few ideas they say will improve working conditions in the Commonwealth. Though the pressures of the last few years on the labor market are fading, the U.S. is still experiencing a pandemic-induced shortage of workers. At a news conference...
lebtown.com
Mark L. Copenhaver (1940-2022)
Mark L. Copenhaver, 82, passed away at Linden Village on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He is now reunited with his wife of 56 years, Alice (Forney) Copenhaver, whom he married on July 18, 1964. He was born in Lebanon, on March 13, 1940, to the late Klein D. and Verna...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Representative Carol Hill-Evans
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday hometown heroes are asking for donations of disposable diapers. Thursday, Sept. 1 kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Month. It is an issue close to State Representative Carol Hill-Evans (D-York County) who hosts an annual collection drive in York. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Central Pa. painter with autism showcases unique art at Harrisburg gallery
“Everybody has something that makes them special,” Maria Corley said. In the case of her son, Malcolm, it’s his artistic ability. But it’s also the fact that he’s autistic. The Lancaster woman and her son recently exhibited his art work at the Nyeusi Gallery in Harrisburg....
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
lebtown.com
Patricia M. Neidlinger (1930-2022)
Patricia M. Neidlinger, 92, of Jonestown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Neidlinger. Born in Lebanon on March 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and...
Midstate nursing home workers begin strike
Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including in the Midstate, are walking out as a contract agreement has not been reached.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Two-month pavement project to begin next week in Lebanon County
A pavement preservation project in Lebanon County is scheduled to begin next week. The project on Route 501 (Furnace Hill Pike) in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County will begin on Tuesday, weather permitting. Work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions. Work is expected to be...
WGAL
Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
Pennsylvania nursing home employees prepare for upcoming strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After months of negotiating, nursing home employees across Pennsylvania are set to go on strike Sept. 2. The strikes will impact 14 nursing homes across the Commonwealth, including three in South Central Pa; Meadows at West Shore and Meadows at Blue Ridge in Harrisburg and Rose City Health and Rehab in Lancaster are preparing for the strike.
Land development plan for three proposed warehouses near the Carlisle Pike taken off of Thursday night’s meeting agenda
A land development and subdivision plan for three proposed warehouses on a former horse farm near the Carlisle Pike has been taken of Thursday night’s agenda for the Silver Spring Township Planning Commission. The plan has been moved to October’s agenda. That meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m....
abc27.com
Fort Indiantown Gap announces possible increase in noise levels
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County is scheduled to host training in the month of September. The training could result in increased noise levels around the immediate area. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for...
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
WGAL
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire
Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
