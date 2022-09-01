Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police deploy extra patrols on I-89 for Labor Day weekend
A saturation of Vermont State Police officers on Interstate 89 between Berlin and Brookfield on Saturday gave law enforcement the ability to identify aggressive driving and promote safer driving. In a little over seven hours, three troopers made 31 traffic stops, issued 23 tickets, and gave nine warnings. Eight operators...
Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.
WCAX
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating bank robbery in Barton
BARTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Barton. It happened Friday at about 6 p.m. at the TD Bank on Main Street. Police said a man went inside and demanded money. He then ran away from the area. No one was hurt during the robbery.
WCAX
Plea for stolen adaptive bike to be returned
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A special adaptive bike used by a Northeast Kingdom boy with autism was stolen from his school. Sandra Sherburne says her son, Sam, who is 15, uses the bike to get around the campus of the Danville School, and he needs it back. The big red...
NECN
Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT
Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall.
WCAX
Concern regarding pedestrian and bikers safety crossing I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many who cross the bridge each day, see cars whooshing past as people cross between South Burlington and Burlington. “When we tried to cross this street over there I mean we have to be careful watching the cars and not being hit by them,” said Pierre Duchesneau of Montreal.
mynbc5.com
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
newportdispatch.com
Driver clocked doing 73 mph on Route 105 in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 24-year-old man from Enosburg was cited following an incident in Sheldon yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Route 105 at around 6:45 p.m. The speed limit is 40 miles-per-hour, and traffic was heavy during this time of day. Police say they confirmed via...
WCAX
Victim identified in Burlington's third homicide of year
The recumbent bike owned by a student with autism was stolen from the Danville school. New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years. Founded in 2007 the New England Center for Circus Arts
thetrek.co
Vermont: the Green Mountain State
Since my last post, I have made it out of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, passed through the remainder of that state, and entered my third state on this journey: Vermont. The remainder of the White Mountains was beautiful but tough, as the rest of that section (and southern Maine) had been.
mynbc5.com
Burlington residents can now register their bike with the city amid increase in thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents are reporting higher cases of thefts in the area, and bike thefts have increased over the last couple of months. Which has prompted people to start taking matters into their own hands. It's a busy season for Peter Wagner, who works at North Star...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: The unintended perils of death with dignity law
Vermont’s death-with-dignity law should be named Catch-39 not Act 39 for its booby-trap regulations. It’s a real life (or death) Catch-22. My Vermont primary care doctor for 25 years is 81-year-old Beach Conger MD, author of “Bag Balm and Duct Tape: Tales of a Vermont Doctor.”. I...
themanual.com
Why you should pay attention to Vermont wine
As a warming planet reshapes the wine landscape and more people just look to try their hand at the craft, new pockets are emerging with more potential than ever. Vermont has become one of those pockets, a cool climate state with a burgeoning wine scene that’s worth tracking. Like Long Island and Virginia’s wine scene, it’s one of the most exciting wine realms on the east coast right now.
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average. Police...
Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage
Drier than average conditions in the state are expected to create vibrant color for leaf peeping — as long as things don’t get any drier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage.
WCAX
Burlington Police investigating third homicide of year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the early morning hours of September 4th just before 1:00 am a shooting happened in City Hall Park where 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers II, was killed. Rogers is a resident of Philadelphia according to police. The Burlington Police Department says this was a targeted attack...
