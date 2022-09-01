Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO