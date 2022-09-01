Read full article on original website
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Herald & Review
Defensive dominance: Jacksonville Routt Catholic stymies Carrollton 32-0
Jacksonville Routt Catholic didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Carrollton's attack in a virtuoso 32-0 performance in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3. Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter. The Rockets'...
Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News
Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Herald & Review
Pana uses explosive start to detonate Hillsboro 42-13
Pana shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Hillsboro 42-13 on September 2 in Illinois football. The first quarter gave Pana a 21-7 lead over Hillsboro. The Panthers' offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime. Pana breathed fire to a...
Herald & Review
Marengo overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 41-20
It was a tough night for Canton which was overmatched by Marengo in this 41-20 verdict. The last time Marengo and Canton played in a 39-21 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven...
