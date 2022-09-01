Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As summer draws to a close and children return to school, an extended curfew remains in place for Philadelphia’s young people. The city’s curfew has existed since the 1950’s, but the earlier times (9:30 p.m. for kids 13 and under, and 10 p.m. for teens 14-17) began this summer and are going to be reevaluated later this month.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO