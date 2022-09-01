ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Performance ‘hubs’ keep Philly Fringe growing

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival starts Sept. 6, with more participating productions than ever before. About 180 artists and companies are performing work as part of the month-long festival. That large number is due in part to artists collectively organizing themselves into so-called hubs, or sub-festivals inside the Fringe Festival. Three...
WHYY

The Regional Roundup: September 5, 2022

This Labor Day holiday, we revisit some of our best summer segments. Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), acting co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us. Almost 250 years after...
WHYY

After dark: Curfew centers offer fun and safety in Philly

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As summer draws to a close and children return to school, an extended curfew remains in place for Philadelphia’s young people. The city’s curfew has existed since the 1950’s, but the earlier times (9:30 p.m. for kids 13 and under, and 10 p.m. for teens 14-17) began this summer and are going to be reevaluated later this month.
okcheartandsoul.com

Jay-Z celebrates 10th anniversary of his Made in America festival this weekend in Philadelphia

This is a special Labor Day weekend for Jay-Z as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his Made in America festival in Philadelphia. The two-day event on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the City of Brotherly Love will be headlined Saturday by Tyler, the Creator, who hits the Rocky stage at 9:30 p.m. The Saturday lineup also features Philly native Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T and many more.
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
PhillyBite

History and Culture of Manayunk

- Manayunk is a trendy neighborhood in Philadelphia, situated between the Schuylkill River and Wissahickon Valley Park. It was previously known as Flat Rock and was later called Manaiung, which is Lenape for "river." After the industrial revolution, the neighborhood experienced a decline but has seen a revival in recent years.
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
Phillymag.com

The Best Fall Festivals to Check Out This Season in Philly

Fall is coming, so mark your calendars to celebrate, eat and explore your way through Philly. It’s already September, which means school’s back in session, pumpkin spice lattes have the audacity to be sold already, and fall will soon be upon us. So get your sweaters out of storage and start marking your calendars for events sure to give you all the fall feels around town.
lykensvalley.org

Martha Jane Butcher of Lykens, 1944

A portrait of Martha Jane Butcher, from the Lykens Standard, March 17, 1944. The following article described Miss Butcher’s musical achievements at Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia:. WRITES & DIRECTS COLLEGE MUSIC COMEDY AT DREZEL, PHILADELPHIA. Tuesday, March 14 [1944], the combined student councils of Drexel Institute of Technology,...
billypenn.com

A guide to all the Philly artists performing at Made in America this year

Summer’s close-out music festival Made in America takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday and Sunday. The lineup promises a mix of hip-hop heavyweights, R&B crooners, and plenty of up-and-comers — including several from Philadelphia.. The biggest draws are Tyler the Creator, the irreverent rapper/producer known for...
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
penncapital-star.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
travelexperta.com

5 Facts About Philadelphia Cheesesteak You Didn’t Know

Living in the Northeast of the US we hear a lot about Philly Cheesesteaks. Since I’m not a big meat person, I never went out of my way to order one. But how can I possibly miss out on a chance to try the ‘real deal’ when visiting Philadelphia?
WHYY

WHYY

