Get out and do something in central Ohio: Sept. 2-5

By David Rees
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Greek Festival to the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

An evening of dance with BalletMet: Sept. 2
Join BalletMet as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series.
Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details . 6:30 p.m.

311 Fall Tour: Sept. 2
311 brings their Fall Tour to Columbus, with special guest Tropidelic.
Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets . 7 p.m.

Columbus Greek Festival: Sept. 2-5
The Columbus Greek Festival features live folk dancers, Greek specialty food, vendors and more.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral – Goodale Blvd. at High St. Details . Times vary.

Zucchini Fest: Sept. 2-5
The Obetz Zucchini Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with vendors, games, live entertainment and more.
Fortress Obetz – 2015 Recreation Trail. Details . Times vary.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Sept. 3
The Ohio State Buckeyes open their season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ohio Stadium. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire: Sept. 3
The Columbus Crew will face off against the Chicago Fire at Lower.com Field.
Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets . 5:30 p.m.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. 3 – Oct. 31
This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops and more.
Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details . 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

The Shins: Sept. 4
The Shins brings their “Oh, Inverted World” tour to Columbus, with special guest Joseph.
Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets . 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs: Through Sept. 4
The Columbus Clippers face off against the Iowa Cubs in a six-game series.
Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets . Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer
Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here .

Central Ohio County Fairs: Through summer and fall
July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment and food. Find your local county fair here .

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar .

