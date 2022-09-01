Read full article on original website
k105.com
Missing helicopter could be down in region. Officials ask residents to check property.
Emergency management officials are asking residents of the region to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The...
wnky.com
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
lakercountry.com
Labor Day Closings
The Labor Day holiday brings the closures of government offices around the county. Both the city halls in Russell Springs and Jamestown will be closed Monday, September 5th, as will the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center. Schools will be closed in Russell County, as will the...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY
COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
wdrb.com
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown
BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
lakercountry.com
KSP hosting recruiting event in Campbellsville Wednesday
Kentucky State Police will be hosting a “Meet the Recruiter” event at Campbellsville University’s Winters Dining Hall on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trooper First Class Jonathan Houk of Post 15 Columbia and the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch will be available to answer questions and provide information about the application process, what it takes to be a Trooper, and what opportunities a career with the Kentucky State Police could provide.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown planning two special-called meetings this week
The Jamestown City Council has announced two special-called meetings this week. The city council will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. for the first reading of an annexation ordinance for Sonny’s Landing. Another special-called meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. for a second...
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
WHAS 11
Bardstown launches investigation into network disruptions: What we know so far
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — After a network disruption Friday left thousands of people in Bardstown without internet services, the city says some are still struggling with connections. The city posted an update on its official Facebook page Saturday around 7 p.m., confirming Bardstown Connect customers are still facing “service interruptions and connectivity issues,” after it announced services had been reconnected Friday at 8 p.m.
k105.com
2 arrested after Pulaski Co. law enforcement seizes over 25 ounces of meth, nearly 10 grams of cocaine, 102 pills
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized over 25 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly 10 grams of cocaine after a suspect struck a deputy while fleeing police. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, detectives with the agency’s Narcotic’s Division were conducting traffic interdiction in the southern part of the county Wednesday night when police observed a “suspicious” 2012 Ford F150.
kentuckytoday.com
VBS, baptisms bring new spirit to Immanuel Baptist in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow is showing signs of making a comeback. A Barren River Lake baptism of eight last Sunday, including the associate pastor’s mother and one woman who didn’t come to be baptized but felt the Holy Spirit move here to take the plunge despite not having another set of clothes.
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
adairvoice.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County. The vehicle was...
lakercountry.com
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, age 82, of Jamestown
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 82 years of age. Betty was born in the Swan Pond Community of Russell County on December 30, 1939, daughter of the late Felix and Lura Hadley Wooldridge. She married Herbert Hue Lawless on August 3, 1957, and together, they raised two sons and two daughters. Betty was bookkeeper for her husband’s contracting business, Herb’s Construction. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Jamestown for over 50 years.
WBKO
Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars. Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow. Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters...
wcluradio.com
Farmers RECC president and CEO announces retirement
GLASGOW — Bill Prather, President and CEO of Farmers RECC, announced that he will be retiring at the end of this year. Prather’s career has spanned more than 43 years in the Kentucky rural electric industry, having served in various leadership capacities at Owen Electric Cooperative, in Owenton, and at East Kentucky Power Cooperative, in Winchester, prior to joining FRECC in 2007.
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Volleyball wins Rockcastle Invitational
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team came away as the winners of the Rockcastle Invitational Tournament this weekend. The Lady Lakers defeated Garrard County, Boyle County, and Wayne County to finish unbeaten in pool play on Friday and Saturday. In tournament play on Saturday, the Lady Lakers won 2-1...
