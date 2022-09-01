Read full article on original website
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy
State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
whdh.com
Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
whdh.com
Two people dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning. Police said that two victims are dead from the shooting which happened in the area of Melbourne Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Another person was also shot. Witnesses said that the group was entering a...
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person remains in serious condition following a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Quincy. Police responded to the Mcdonald’s on Hancock Street just after 12 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WCVB
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
nbcboston.com
Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston
A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building in the Massachusetts neighborhood. According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of. According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.
whdh.com
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
whdh.com
Parts of Breakheart Reservation reopen Friday
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopened Friday after closing due to wildfires at the end of August. Crews have battled multiple wildfires that flared up in the surrounding woods over the past few weeks. The reservation reopened Friday with signage and DCR staff on hand to...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified
BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
Teen charged with assaulting Orange Line shuttle bus driver at Jackson Sq. MBTA Station
BOSTON — A 15-year-old is charged with assault and battery after attacking an Orange Line shuttle bus driver on Thursday night at MBTA Jackson Square Station. The teen alongside nine other juveniles participated in the assault on the driver after he ordered the group to exit the bus at Jackson Square station due to their unruly behavior.
Off-duty MBTA bus driver Maximo Mazanett accused of running over and killing Boston man, charged with murder
A 54-year-old Hyde Park man accused of running over a man near Jackson Square Thursday morning was arraigned on a murder charge in court Friday. Maximo Mazanett, an MBTA bus driver, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen, WCVB reported. The incident reportedly took...
liveboston617.org
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck and killed outside T station in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person has died after being struck outside a T station in Boston early Thursday morning. Crime scene tape is blocking off Columbus Avenue, Centre Street and Ritchie Street, near the Jackson Square T station. “It’s very sad. I’m terrified every day that my...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
